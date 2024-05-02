Modi in Gujarat: Pakistan wants to make Shehzada next Indian PM, says Modi in dig at Rahul





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Anand, Gujarat on May 2, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday intensified his attacks on the Congress, calling it a disciple of Pakistan and said the neighboring country was eager to see Rahul Gandhi as Indian Prime Minister after the Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Modi's statement came after a former Pakistani minister, Fawad Hussain, tweeted a video of Mr Gandhi and captioned the message Rahul on fire.

Addressing four election rallies in different Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, Mr. Modi doubled down on accusations that the Congress was planning to give reservations to Muslims. He said the party had a dangerous mentality and its manifesto was written in the language of the Muslim League.

When the Congress released its manifesto, I alerted the country, especially the intellectuals, that the Congress manifesto was a red alert for the country. I said I could see the image of the Muslim League in its manifesto, which many thought was a mere political statement, he said in Jamnagar.

This is not the first time Mr. Modi has referred to Pakistan in an election speech and associated it with the Congress. In the run-up to the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections, he had accused former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh of holding a secret meeting with Pakistani diplomats to conspire against him.

You all may know by now that Pakistani political leaders are praying for a Congress victory. Pakistan is now eager to make the Congress prince the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Modi told Anand.

The partnership between Congress and Pakistan has been exposed. The enemies of the nation, including Pakistan, want a weak government in India. They want a corrupt government that existed before 2014. Modi's strong government does not bow down to anyone, he said.

Read also | BJP eliminates terrorists on its own turf, says PM Modi

In Junagadh, Mr. Modi said the region would have returned to Pakistan if Sardar Patel had not intervened. If Sardar Patel was not present, Junagadh would have gone to Pakistan. Congress will create a dangerous situation for the country if it comes to power. They could hand over the Kutch desert and pretend no one lives there, he said.

Read also | BJP video removed from Instagram after hate speech complaints

Mr. Modi said Congress leaders have inherited the partition mentality. The Congress accepted the partition of the country in the name of power. He donated Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka as if it was their personal property, he said.

Mr. Modi said the country had heard of love jihad, but now a Congress leader has spoken of voting for jihad. The Indian bloc asked Muslims to vote for jihad. By talking about voting jihad to celebrate democracy, they insulted democracy and the Constitution, he said.

In Jamnagar, the Prime Minister, before addressing his gathering, called on former royal Shatrushalyasinh Jadeja and said he was happy to receive the blessings of Jam Saheb, as Mr. Jadeja is popularly called. The meeting with Mr Jadeja was aimed at appeasing the Kshatriya community which is on the warpath with the ruling party over controversial remarks by BJP candidate in Rajkot Parshottam Rupala on the erstwhile princely families and their alliances with the British in the colonial era.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/elections/lok-sabha/pakistan-wants-to-make-shehzada-next-pm-of-india-says-modi-in-a-dig-at-rahul/article68131207.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos