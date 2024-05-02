Israel criticizes Erdoan after Turkey cuts off all trade following Gaza war FR24 News English





Turkey imposed trade restrictions on Israel last month over what it said was Israel's refusal to allow Ankara to participate in aid airdrops to Gaza and its offensive on the enclave. .

Turkey has severed all trade ties with Israel amid escalating tensions over the ongoing conflict in Gaza, according to reports from Bloomberg. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Thursday that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is violating agreements by blocking ports for Israeli imports and exports. “This is how a dictator behaves, ignoring the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen and ignoring international trade agreements,” the foreign minister said on X. Katz said he had instructed the Foreign Ministry to work on creating trade alternatives with Turkey, focusing on local production and imports from other countries. The two countries had a trade volume of $6.8 billion in 2023. Growing tensions between the two previously close allies are likely to intensify, particularly since the start of the crisis in Gaza. Following the killing of approximately 1,136 Israeli citizens and the taking of approximately 250 people hostage by Hamas terrorists on October 7, Israel responded by deploying soldiers to Gaza and carrying out airstrikes, resulting in the deaths of more than 34,000 people, as reported in the report. Ministry of Health run by Hamas. Turkey and Israel announced trade barriers on Tuesday as their relations further deteriorated amid the Gaza war. Turkey, a staunch critic of Israeli military actions in the territory, last month restricted exports of 54 types of products to Israel with immediate effect. They include aluminum, steel, construction products, jet fuel and chemical fertilizers. In response, Israel said it was preparing a ban on products from Turkey. This decision comes in a context of deterioration of relations between the two countries, whose trade volume amounted to 6.8 billion dollars in 2023. Asked about ongoing trade between Turkey and Israel despite Ankara's harsh rhetoric, President Tayyip Erdogan said last month that Turkey was no longer pursuing “intense trade” with Israel, adding that “it is do “. However, he did not indicate that Ankara had cut off all trade with Israel. Turkey and Israel had normalized their relations by appointing ambassadors to their respective countries in 2022, after years of tensions. Since January, Turkish authorities have arrested dozens of people, including private detectives, on suspicion of spying for Israel, mainly on Palestinians living in Turkey. With the contribution of agencies.

