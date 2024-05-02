Xi's Europe trip could lay bare Western divisions over China strategy

BEIJING/PARIS – Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Europe next week for the first time in five years in a visit that could lay bare European divisions over trade with Beijing and how the continent positions itself as a pole between the United States and China.

Xi visits France, Serbia and Hungary at a time when the European Union threatens to hit China's electric vehicle and green energy sectors with tariffs on huge subsidies that the bloc says gives an advantage unfair to Chinese manufacturers.

As China's economy faces headwinds and the United States closes itself to Chinese businesses, the European Union could have some leverage over Beijing. But the bloc's 27 members are not perfectly aligned, undermining their ability to shape Chinese thinking, analysts say.

The visit is overshadowed by European concerns about Chinese support for Russia's war economy, two years after the start of its military campaign in Ukraine.

Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, said Xi's visit would “inject stability into the development of China-EU relations and make new contributions to world peace and stability.”

Xi's goal would be to neutralize the EU's economic security agenda, including its tariff threats, by exploiting internal differences, said Mathieu Duchatel, a senior researcher at the Institut Montaigne.

“There is a very strong element of divide and rule,” Duchatel said of China’s strategy toward Europe. “It’s not hidden but in plain sight.”

European companies and governments have long complained about restricted access to the Chinese market and unfair competition. A study by the Kiel Institute estimates that Chinese subsidies to its companies are three to nine times higher than those of major economies.

The European Commission has the exclusive right to direct trade policy for the entire EU, but within the bloc, member states have struggled to agree on how to address the trade imbalance.

Macron wants a more aggressive European stance on subsidies and warned the bloc risks falling behind if it does not allow exemptions to its own competition rules in the face of “over-subsidies” from China and the United States .

“WE DO NOT PROTECT ENOUGH”

“We regulate too much, we don’t invest enough, we don’t protect enough,” Macron told The Economist in an interview published Thursday.

In April, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lobbied Xi for greater market access for German companies. But on the EU's anti-subsidy investigations, apparently keen to avoid antagonizing Beijing, he said the bloc should not act out of protectionist interests, even if competition must be fair.

Some French government officials have said privately that they fear Berlin will try to undermine the electric vehicle investigation, which has focused on Chinese automakers BYD, Geely and SAIC. China is a key market for Germany's export-driven economy and its automakers such as BMW and Mercedez-Benz.

Scholz is due to have dinner with Macron and the two leaders' wives in Paris on Thursday, two sources involved in the planning said.

Noah Barkin, senior adviser to the Rhodium Group and close follower of EU-China relations, said Macron would encourage Scholz to join him and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for four-way talks with Xi in the capital French, in Paris. seeks to present a united front. The Elysée declined to comment.

“A worrying gap has opened up between the German position towards China, on the one hand, and the French position and that of the European Commission, on the other hand. There is simply a greater willingness to “Paris and Brussels are fighting back against Beijing on the trade front than there is in Berlin,” Barkin said.

RUSSIA’S CONCERNS

“Europe has some leverage, but that leverage disappears if European lenders send different messages to Xi,” Barkin added.

Xi will be in Europe from May 5 to 10.

A Macron aide said the French leader would add his voice to calls from Washington, Brussels, Berlin and elsewhere for China to stop exports to Russia of “dual-use” and other technologies supporting the effort to Russian war.

In Serbia and Hungary, any public comments by Xi on Russia will face intense scrutiny. Xi is expected to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin to China later in May.

Observers said Xi's choice between Serbia and Hungary was aimed at bringing together two pro-Russian European countries that are major recipients of Chinese investment, including financial aid for a delayed railway project linking their capitals.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he was honored by Xi's visit and expected a free trade agreement between the two countries, signed last October, to come into force on July 1.

Chinese analysts said Xi could use his stopover in Belgrade, which coincides with the 20th anniversary of NATO's bombing of the Chinese embassy, ​​to push China's anti-NATO agenda.

China has amplified Russian efforts to accuse the United States and NATO of escalating the war in Ukraine by supplying weapons to kyiv.

Hungary has also blocked EU statements criticizing China on human rights in the past.

Shen Dingli, a Shanghai-based international relations specialist, described the opening to Serbia and Hungary as part of China's efforts to deepen divisions within the West. REUTERS