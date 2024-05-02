Investigation reveals large spyware exports to Indonesia





Powerful and invasive foreign commercial surveillance and spyware products are purchased or deployed in Indonesia, with the country's national police and cyber agency among the main recipients or users of this technology. THE results, released Thursday by Amnesty International's Security Lab, reveals a vast international ecosystem of suppliers, brokers and resellers supporting spyware exports to Indonesia. This ecosystem is populated in part by notorious commercial surveillance companies Intellexa, Candiru and Q Cyber ​​Technologies, which are linked to NSO Group, the company behind the highly invasive Pegasus spyware. Shady business networks have obscured exports of surveillance technology to Indonesia, Amnesty International said, making it extremely difficult for national and international legal authorities, regulators and others to track and control sales. The sprawling spyware ecosystem that provides Indonesian authorities with this invasive technology was made possible by what Amnesty outlined in a report. Press release such as a systemic lack of information on dual-use surveillance transfers. Dual-use technologies are those that can be used for civilian or military purposes. Using open source intelligence such as commercial databases, investigators discovered numerous spyware imports or deployments between 2017 and 2023 by Indonesian companies and state agencies, with Singapore often serving as a hub for traffic. The report said much of the spyware imports were moved through companies located in Singapore, which appear to have been designed to facilitate shadowy transfers. Singapore and other countries do not make company ownership structures public, Amnesty International said, making it all the more difficult to track the transfer of spyware. By covering the beneficial owner in this way, end-to-end verification of supply chains for dual-use goods becomes almost impossible, making public procurement monitoring difficult, the report says. Amnesty International does not know exactly who the spyware purchased by Indonesia was aimed at, it added. Highly invasive spyware tools are designed to be secretive and leave as few traces as possible, the report says. This inherent secrecy can make it extremely difficult to detect cases of illegal misuse of these tools against civil society and risks creating intentional impunity for rights violations. Indonesia's political culture makes the spyware ecosystem even more concerning, the report said. President Joko Widodo was criticized for corruption and appointed a former military leader accused of significant human rights violations as defense minister, sparking outrage from civil society human rights groups. In Indonesia, civic space has shrunk due to continued attacks on the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association, personal security and freedom from arbitrary detention, the report said. Amnesty also discovered malicious domain names and numerous advanced spyware platforms linked to network infrastructure that appeared designed to target Indonesians, the report said. Candiru and Intellexas Predator System were among the companies using these domains to imitate Indonesian media and opposition political parties. Such attack sites are typically chosen by spyware operators to trick their targets into clicking on a site that could expose their device to potential infection, the report said. The United States has placed several spyware companies on its entity list, meaning they are subject to trade restrictions, and in March the Treasury Department sanctioned companies and members of the Intellexa consortium for creating and distributing spyware.

Get more information with the Future saved Intelligence cloud. Learn more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therecord.media/indonesia-commercial-spyware-acquisition-investigation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos