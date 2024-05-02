Politics
Boris Johnson turned away from polling station after forgetting to bring photo ID | Local elections 2024
Boris Johnson was turned away from his local polling station while trying to vote in Thursday's election after forgetting to bring the required photo ID.
Polling station staff initially informed the former Prime Minister that he would not be allowed to vote in the Police Commissioner and Crime Commissioner elections in South Oxfordshire without proving his identity.
The misstep was embarrassing for Johnson because the requirement to bring photo ID is a stipulation of the electoral law he introduced in 2022 while still in Downing Street.
The Electoral Commission has warned that hundreds of thousands of people could be excluded from voting due to the law, which it said could have a disproportionate effect on certain groups.
A source close to Johnson confirmed he forgot the photo ID but then voted. Mr Johnson voted Conservative, a spokesperson added. Earlier Thursday, he posted on X: The polls are now open. Vote Conservative!
It came after the Minister for Veterans' Affairs apologized to ex-servicemen who were not allowed to use their veterans' ID cards to vote in local elections in England.
Downing Street said it would explore changing controversial new rules, which require photo ID to vote, to allow veterans' ID cards to be included on the voting list. valid identities.
The minister, Johnny Mercer, was responding to a complaint from a veteran who claimed to have been turned away at a polling station. I'm sorry for that. Legislation on acceptable identification documents was passed before the veterans ID cards started releasing in January this year. I will do everything I can to change it before the next one, Mercer tweeted.
A government spokesperson said its intention was to add the veteran's card to the list of accepted ID documents and that military ID cards for serving members of the armed forces were already accepted. We are already in consultation on this, they said.
Rishi Sunaks' spokesman said earlier that Downing Street had no concerns about voter identification more generally, adding: We don't want to see anyone turned away from polling stations, we want everyone to be able to vote. The experience of the last local elections showed that 99.75% of people were able to vote successfully.
Ministers have faced widespread criticism over the limited number of acceptable ID documents, particularly the decision to allow documents such as the bus pass for the elderly, but almost none are issued to younger, such as other transport tickets and student documents.
The Electoral Commission warned last year that it was difficult to assess the consequences of requiring photo ID before voting.
He said the laws could have a disproportionate effect on poorer people, disabled people and people from ethnic minorities, and that the depriving effect of the law would most likely be proportionately greater when general elections.
Of those who did not vote in May last year, 4% said it was because of their voting card. If that figure rose to 5%, it could mean around 800,000 people would not turn out to vote in a general election.
A Conservative MP was among those surprised by the requirement for voter ID when polling stations opened for local elections in England and Wales. Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said his dyspraxia was the reason he lost his documents.
Hunt sent a message to his local conservative WhatsApp group saying: A bit of drama. Turns out I don't have proper identification to vote tomorrow. There is an emergency power of attorney option if you lose your ID, who wants these honors?
But Hunt said it was inappropriate for Labor and social media users to mock him for misplacing his documents, given his developmental coordination disorder.
I don't want to blame it all on my dyspraxia, but it is a factor in my life that I have to deal with. he said the evening standard. It's all well and good saying we need to have more neurodiverse MPs in Parliament, but by having huge numbers of them I don't think it will encourage more people.
