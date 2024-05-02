Trump admits he wanted to go to Capitol Hill on January 6





Former President Donald J. Trump said Wednesday that he had his Secret Service take him to the Capitol after his speech at the Ellipse on January 6, 2021, acknowledging a key detail of his actions that was central to the conclusions of the investigation. A House committee was created to investigate the attack.

At a campaign rally in Waukesha, Wis., Mr. Trump discussed a sensational but controversial element of testimony given before the House committee on Jan. 6 by a Trump White House aide: that Mr. Trump had thrown over the steering wheel and had physically struggled with Secret Service agents refused to take him to join the large crowd of supporters marching toward the Capitol.

“I sat in the back,” Mr. Trump said, giving his version of events. And you know what I said? I said: I would like to go because I see a lot of people coming down. They said: Sir, it's better if you don't do it. I said, “Well, I’d like to.”

It's better if you don't, Mr. Trump told an agent. The former president said he responded, “Fine, whatever you think is fine,” and he added, “That was the whole tone of the conversation.”

President Biden's campaign immediately highlighted Mr. Trump's comments, amplifying that the former president intended to participate in what would become an attack by his supporters on the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the victory of Mr. Biden in the 2020 elections.

This is not the first time Mr. Trump has spoken about his efforts to visit the Capitol on January 6. He has said in several interviews that he regrets not having marched on the Capitol with his supporters that day, and that his Secret Service prevented him from doing so.

The Secret Service said I couldn't go, Mr. Trump said in an interview with the Washington Post in April 2022. I would have gone in a minute.

Cassidy Hutchinson, the former White House aide, later testified about Mr. Trump's conversation with Secret Service agents during televised House committee hearings on January 6. Ms. Hutchinson was not in the car with Mr. Trump and said her testimony about those events came from what other people told her that day.

In an interview with the same committee, Mr. Trump's driver, whose name was not released, said: The president insisted on going to the Capitol. It was clear to me that he wanted to go to the Capitol.

At Wednesday's rally, Mr. Trump described his requests to his Secret Service as informal requests.

During the interview with House panel investigators, the driver said that although he did not see Mr. Trump accost officers or reach for the steering wheel, what stood out was the irritation in his voice, more than his physical presence.

After Mr. Trump was escorted back to the White House by his Secret Service, the former president sat and watched the ensuing violence unfold on television, according to testimony from a number of former administrative officials. After Mr. Trump's speech at the Ellipse, where he repeated his false claims that the election was stolen from him and urged attendees to march to the Capitol, a crowd of his supporters broke through the barricades at the police to storm the building, temporarily disrupting Mr. Biden's certification of victory.

In a lengthy interview with Time magazine published Tuesday, Mr. Trump said he would absolutely consider pardoning anyone who was convicted or pleaded guilty to charges related to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. rule out the possibility of political violence after this year's elections.

I think we will win, he said. And if we don't win, you know, it depends. It always depends on the fairness of an election.

