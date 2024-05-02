If Joe Biden really wants to celebrate press freedom, he should free Julian Assange





May 2, 2024

Joe Biden will celebrate World Press Freedom Day tomorrow. But it's a safe bet that he will have nothing to say about Assange or Imran Khan, both behind bars for defying the United States.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange (left) and former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (right) (Carl Court/Getty Images, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden's eloquence, such as it is, reaches its climax when he sings hallelujahs to the free press. Courageous journalists around the world have shown time and time again that they will not be silenced or intimidated, he proclaimed last year on World Press Freedom Day. The United States sees them and stands with them. He picked up the theme last week at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner: Some call you an enemy of the people. This is wrong and it is dangerous. You are literally risking your life doing your job. The assembled correspondents, although they themselves ran no greater risk than crossing Pennsylvania Avenue to rewrite press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's documents, applauded their faithful champion.

The government's commitment to press freedom is matched only by its dedication to democracy beyond America's borders. The public does not need to wait until September 15, the International Day of Democracy, for the State Department to support fair elections, for example in Pakistan. Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, raised concerns about Pakistan's electoral integrity while testifying before a House subcommittee on 20 March. Lu, referring to the disputed February results, said: “We have never used the term free and fair. in the characterization of this election. Lu mentioned, among other deviations from democratic norms, mass arrests of opponents, Internet shutdowns, as well as censorship and pressure on journalists.

For journalists around the world and Pakistani voters, the message is clear: America has your back. US actions, however, send a message at odds with Biden and Lu's rhetorical flourishes: don't mess with Uncle Sam. Those who do will end up like Julian Assange in London's Belmarsh maximum security prison and Imran Khan in Adiala prison in Rawalpindis.

Adiala and Belmarsh are modern, state-of-the-art holding pens for murderers, drug lords and terrorists. Yet Assange and Khan killed no one, sold no drugs, planted no bombs. They outraged Washington in different ways, but they both pay the same price. Assange exposed America's dark secrets. Khan defended his country's sovereignty against American tutelage. Both have been handicapped: Assange no longer publishes documents denouncing US war crimes and Khan has ceased to be the prime minister who asserted his country's neutrality in the US-Russia standoff. These are classic lessons on how to eliminate annoying criticism and discourage others from following their lead.

The similarities in the treatment of Assange and Khan are instructive. First, their punishments were selective in that those who acted as they did were left alone. The Justice Department is prosecuting Assange for publishing classified government documents, but it has not charged others, including the New York Times, the Washington Post and the London newspaper The Guardian, who committed the same offenses. Additionally, he did not indict John Young of Cryptome.org for being the first to leak State Department cables without redacting the names of sources whose lives might have been in danger. Young testified at Assange's extradition hearing in London that no US law enforcement authority informed me that this publication of the cables was illegal, constituted or contributed to a crime in any way. whatever, and had not requested their deletion either.

In Khan's case, the United States responded quickly to Pakistan's abstention on the UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The same Donald Lu who would criticize the rigging of Pakistan's elections this year informed the Pakistani ambassador in April 2022 that it would be difficult to move forward if Khan remained in power. Although China, India, and Bangladesh also abstained, the United States did not have the leverage it did with Pakistan and its armed forces. Two days after Lu's ultimatum, Pakistan's parliament, encouraged by the armed forces, removed Khan in a vote of no confidence.

Current problem

With Khan leaving the prime minister's office, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a long-delayed $3 billion loan to Pakistan's new caretaker government. The IMF also contributed to Assange's persecution, lending $4.5 billion to Ecuador when it agreed to expel Assange from asylum at its London embassy.

There is no doubt that Assange and Khan suffered physical and mental torment. Assange's health has suffered so much in solitary confinement that two successive UN special rapporteurs on torture have described his treatment as torture that will be exacerbated if Britain extradites him to harsher treatment in the United States. Khan's family members were arrested and a would-be assassin injured him. Khan was subsequently tried in courts where his witnesses were not allowed to testify. Judges found him guilty of revealing a state secret, marrying his wife before a prescribed time after his divorce and keeping gifts that should have become state property. Khan was given concurrent sentences of 10, seven and 14 years. Some jurists later admitted that they had reached their verdict under pressure from the Pakistani army. Khan is 71 years old. For 70 years, no one had accused him of any crime. Since his dismissal, the Pakistani government has charged him with more than 100 cases.

Legal standards were also set aside in the Assange case. British and American case law considers attorney-client discussions to be confidential. If the prosecution has access to such privileged communications, the courts must declare a mistrial. However, all of Assange's correspondence with the defense attorney was seized by a private security company, Undercover Global Plc, in cooperation with the CIA. The company recorded its discussions with its lawyers and, as company director David Morales Guillen said, forwarded the recordings to the CIA. For a normal defendant to have a fair trial, the charges should be dropped. Assange is not a normal client, any more than Khan is a normal politician. Rules are bent, revised and trampled to keep them in prison and away from their jobs.

Donald Lu's criticism of Pakistan's electoral fraud missed an obvious fact: free and fair elections would have given Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek e-Insaf (PTIMovement for Justice), a parliamentary majority and returned it to the power. Pakistan's military and the country's two traditional parties calculated that it was easier to endure a few criticisms in a House subcommittee than to reinstate a popular politician the United States hated. The United States did not penalize Pakistan for electoral fraud.

World Press Freedom Day will take place again tomorrow (May 3). Biden will undoubtedly condemn Russia for unfairly interning American journalist Evan Gershkovich, as we all should. He is unlikely to mention the journalists arrested in Pakistan for violating the military injunction against publishing Imran Khan's name. He is even less likely to mention the journalist whose freedom he could order in an instant, Julian Assange.

I am not defending Julian and Imran because they are my friends. They are my friends because they are worth defending.

Charles Glass

Charles Glass is a writer, journalist, broadcaster and editor who has been writing about conflicts in the Middle East, Africa and Europe for 45 years. His latest book is Soldiers Don't Go Mad: A Story of Brotherhood, Poetry, and Mental Illness During the First World War.

