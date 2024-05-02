First Tim Cook, now Satya Nadella is also courting Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world.





Microsoft plans to invest $1.7 billion in cloud and AI infrastructure in Indonesia.

CEO Satya Nadella visited Indonesia this week. The investment is the largest in Microsoft's 29-year history in the country. Microsoft is the latest tech giant to consider Indonesia as a new business hub. This week, the company announced that it invest $1.7 billion over the next four years in cloud and AI infrastructure in Indonesia. “This next generation of AI is reshaping the way people live and work everywhere, including in Indonesia,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on Tuesday. “The investments we are announcing today – covering digital infrastructure, skills and support for developers – will help Indonesia thrive in this new era. » Transform talent through effective learning Capability development is essential for companies that want to push the boundaries of innovation. Learn how business leaders are developing strategies to build talent capabilities and drive employee transformation. Know more According to a Microsoft blog post, this investment will help the government achieve its Golden Indonesia Vision 2045, which focuses on various aspects of development, including economic, cultural and political. Microsoft cited growing demand for cloud computing services in Indonesia to explain its investment. According to research of consulting company KearneyAI could add up to $366 billion to Indonesia's GDP and nearly $1 trillion to Southeast Asia's GDP by 2030. Apple CEO Tim Cook He also appears to be eyeing Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country with around 280 million people. Last month, he met Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta. Later, Cook said that Apple “look” at manufacturing in the country as it seeks to reduce its dependence on China. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider, made outside of normal business hours. The Indonesian president suggested that Microsoft base its new data centers in Bali or the country's new capital, ArchipelagoReuters reported. Indonesia is building its capital at a cost of around $35 billion as Jakarta is partly sinking due to overexploitation of groundwater and rising sea levels. P.A. Nadella also made stops in Malaysia and Thailand during a tour of Southeast Asia this week. Microsoft will invest in AI infrastructure in Thailand and build an Azure data center there.

