What the dissolution of the SSF tells us about Chinese politics under Xi Jinping Firstpost

Chinese President Xi Jinping's concentration of power over the past decade has increased concerns about the efficiency and flexibility of policymaking in China. Three questions were at the heart of this speech. First, has the concentration of power and centralization of decision-making helped break down bureaucratic and vested interests to implement change? Second, what impact has centralization had on the flow of information within the system, particularly to the top manager? Third, has the centralization of power led to greater rigidity in policy thinking and implementation, resulting in the persistence of clearly unfavorable choices? The recent decision to disband the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Strategic Support Force (SSF) and create three specialized arms provides an interesting case study in this context.

The SSF emerged as part of a radical reorganization of the PLA, which began in late 2015. This process created a new theater command structure. This also resulted in the expansion of the PLA to include six forces, namely the PLA Army (PLAA), PLA Navy (PLAN), PLA Rocket Force (PLA RF), the PLA Air Force (PLAAF), the PLA SSF and the PLA Joint Logistics Supply Force. (PLAJLSF). In terms of mandate, the SSF brought psychological warfare, information warfare, space warfare, cyberwarfare and electronic warfare under one roof. China's 2019 defense white paper said the FSS was created by combining the strategic support forces of the Central Military Commission (CMC) departments and organs.

For example, China's space branch was once under the PLA's now-defunct General Armaments Department. Similarly, the network or cyber force previously fell under the former Third Department of the General Staff or the Technical Reconnaissance Department of the GSD. These two were placed within the SSF command within the new Directorate of Space Systems and the Directorate of Network Systems, giving them the status of operational forces. This shift reflects recognition of the importance of the cyber, information and space domains as key elements in the changing nature of warfare. It was also a matter of ensuring that, through the SSF, these areas came under the control of the CMC. Therefore, the main tasks of the SSF were to support the PLA forces for battlefield environment, information, communications, information security and testing of new technologies.

The creation of the SSF is an example of Xi's centralization of power that allows leaders to override bureaucratic interests and carry out much-needed reforms. However, it is clear that the performance of social security institutions over the years, including persistent corruption, leaves much to be desired. Lieutenant General Ju Gansheng, who was the last active commander of the SSF, has been missing from the public eye for some time now. It was rumored to be involved in a military procurement scandal, which also shook the PLARF until 2023. It should be borne in mind that one of the tasks of the SSF is to coordinate with the PLARF in regarding the use of space intelligence and assets.

Another case is that of former Defense Minister Li Shangfu, who was fired last year and is reportedly under investigation in connection with the public procurement scandal. Li had previously served as deputy commander of the SSF in 2016 and director of the CMC's equipment development department from 2017 to 2022. It should be kept in mind that the recent equipment procurement scandal is the result of an investigation launched in July 2023., examining the procurement process dating back to October 2017.

The persistence of widespread corruption not only reveals structural problems, but also difficulties linked to the circulation of information within the system. Regarding the first point, it is clear that despite Xi's centralization and consolidation of power, fragmentation, bureaucratism and self-serving departmentalism remain hallmarks of the Chinese system. Regarding the latter point, consider the fact that building the PLA into a world-class force is key to Xi's goal of national rejuvenation and important to his legacy.

Moreover, as the world faces a cascade of conflicts and ties with the United States deteriorate, modernizing the PLA will likely be seen as a more urgent requirement in Beijing. Despite this, serious corruption persists, which has the potential to undermine the PLA's combat capabilities. The fact that the individuals under investigation are among those at the top of the PLA hierarchy and considered close to Xi is indicative of the difficulties associated with the circulation of information. Centralization clearly has not changed these men's incentives to engage in corruption or to provide clear-eyed assessments of the situation to the top leadership.

Finally, regarding concerns about political rigidity, the dissolution of the SSF can be seen as a glimmer of hope. The changes have now established a new system of services and weapons under the direction and command of the CMC,

according to the Chinese Ministry of Defense

. There are four services: PLAA, PLAN, PLAAF and PLARF; and there are four arms, the Aerospace Force, the Cyberspace Force, the Information Support Force and the PLAJLSF. As my colleague Anushka Saxena has argued elsewhere, the aim of this move is to simplify the chain of custody and improve the ability of CMCs to closely monitor any potential fraud in the procurement and management of equipment. key to improving force efficiency.

The decision to undertake another major reorganization to combat corruption and ensure improvements in equipment and the quality of combat in less than a decade suggests a desire to embark on a change of course. This indicates that the increased consolidation and personalization of power has not necessarily resulted in systemic atrophy. Adaptation and flexibility are still entirely possible.

The author is a researcher in Chinese studies at the Takshashila Institution. The opinions expressed in the article above are personal and solely those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Firstpost.