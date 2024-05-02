Reduction in riots, Pakistani court orders police to postpone arrest of former PM Imran Khan until Thursday





JAKARTA – A Pakistani court on Wednesday ordered police to stop operations to arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan, ending clashes with the former cricketer's supporters outside his home where police fired shots water cannons and tear gas.

Security forces withdrew around the house in the eastern city of Lahore, easing political instability in the nuclear-armed and economically crisis-ridden country.

The Lahore High Court ordered police to postpone Khan's detention until Thursday, provincial Information Minister Amir Mir told Reuters, as reported on March 16.

Earlier, a senior police official said security forces were withdrawn to secure the Pakistan Super League cricket match, the country's premier sporting event.

A lower court in Islamabad issued an arrest warrant for Khan for resisting orders to appear in court on charges of illegally selling state gifts given to him by foreign officials when He was Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022.

In a tweet, Khan said he had signed a “letter of guarantee” that would guarantee his appearance in court before the March 18 deadline. Fawad Chaudhry, a senior aide, said Khan's party, Pakistan Tereek-e-Insaf, had asked the court to stop the police action.

According to a list shared by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb last year, the gifts given to Khan included seven watches, including one worth 85 million rupees (about US$300,000).

The list, which is not independently verifiable by Reuters, also contains perfume, diamond jewelry and tabletop appliances.

Khan has denied any wrongdoing.

As previously reported, 69 people have been injured so far in the violence in the eastern city, including 34 police officers, a Pakistani police official told CNN on condition of anonymity, adding that the people at inside Khan's residence were armed with weapons.

As clashes intensified on Tuesday, police cut off electricity to Khan's home and turned off street lights in the wider Zaman Park neighborhood, according to spokesman Khan and his supporters.

Khan told CNN on Tuesday that he was mentally prepared to spend the night in the cell. “

“I want a valid arrest warrant and I want to see it, my lawyer wants to see the arrest warrant,” Khan said.

“It's just a matter of time. I'm sure they will come and arrest me, I'm ready for that,” he said.

“I know what the goal is. They wanted to take me out of the race (in the elections). They wanted to take me out of the game so they could win the elections,” he said.

It is known that legal proceedings against Khan began after he was ousted from his post in a vote in Parliament early last year. Since then, he has organized a nationwide protest demanding quick elections, during which he was shot and injured.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sharif rejected Khan's demands, saying elections would be held as planned later this year.

