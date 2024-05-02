Jokowi spends time with Basuki-Zulhas in NTB, enthusiastic locals invite selfies







Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited the Lombok Epicentrum Shopping Center in Mataram Town, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB). This visit made the residents of the shopping center hysterical. Based on information from the Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat, Thursday (02/05/2024), Jokowi visited the Lombok Epicentrum Shopping Center on Wednesday (05/05) evening. Jokowi went to dinner there accompanied by PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan, Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman and NTB Acting Governor Lalu Gita Aradi. Jokowi and his entourage arrived at the scene around 7:48 p.m. WITA. Residents who were at the mall became hysterical when they saw Jokowi arriving there. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT While greeting residents, Jokowi and the ministers headed to a restaurant. Jokowi then accepted selfie invitations from residents. One of the residents of the Lombok Epicentrum shopping center, named Wanti, admitted that he did not expect to meet Jokowi. He said he was initially curious to see a crowd in one corner of the mall. When approached, Wati was surprised by the crowd because Jokowi was present at the scene. “I happened to want to eat, but I saw a lot of people and then I followed, it turned out that Pak Jokowi wanted to come. I took a photo, I was very satisfied,” Wanti said. Jokowi hangs out at NTB (Photo: Kris – Presidential Secretariat Press Office) Wanti said she managed to take a selfie with Jokowi. He felt happy to be able to take a photo with the Indonesian president. “Third place, I just called it. Very happy. Pak Jokowi is the greatest, extraordinary,” he said. Another resident named Cindy was also touched to be able to take a photo with Jokowi. He said the meeting at the Lombok Epicentrum mall was the first time he had seen Jokowi in person. “I was happy to meet Mr. Jokowi because at the end of his term, it was the first time I met him. From the bottom of my heart, he was really kind,” Cindy said. Meanwhile, Shasha, who had not initially planned to go to the mall, felt like she had received a pleasant surprise. Even though he had to hustle, he felt satisfied being able to take a photo with Jokowi. “It turned out that when we heard that Pak Jokowi wanted to come, it was like a surprise and we finally got a photo,” he said. In the crowd there was also an accomplished young figure, Gazhiya, who not only had the opportunity to meet Jokowi but also received moral support. As a champion of Mathematics Olympiads in various countries, Gazhiya admitted that he was tensed but happy to be able to interact with the President for a moment. “I'm crying because I met Mr. Jokowi. He said 'Great'. I hope Mr. Jokowi continues to be in good health,” he said. The moment Jokowi met the Lombok Epicentrum shopping center community was warm and full of enthusiasm. After the food arrived, Jokowi had dinner with the ministers. “I’ll eat first,” he told residents still lining up to take photos. (ygs/knv)

