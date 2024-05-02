Trump trial highlights tenth day of hush money affair





Jurors hear recording of Michael Cohen telling Trump about plan to buy Karen McDougals story

Panel members just got their first chance to hear the recording Cohen made in secret in September 2016.

Jurors appeared fascinated as they listened to the recording, which was made public in July 2018. Some looked at the monitors in front of them in the jury box, following a transcript shown on them.

Trump, visibly irritated, leaned forward toward the defense table, looking at a transcript on a monitor in front of him as he listened to the recording. Every so often he would turn to his left and say something to his lawyer Todd Blanche.

On the recording, made by Cohen using the Voice Memo application on his iPhone, the ex-lawyer is heard telling Trump: I have to open a company to transfer all this information about our friend, David , a reference to the National era. Enquirer Editor David Pecker. I'll do it right away.

Cohen then says he talked to Allen Weisselberg, then the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, about how to put it all together with funding. Trump then says: what are we going to pay for this? One hour fifty?

Moments later, Trump asks what funding? Cohen responds, “Well, I have to pay him something. Trump says: Well, pay cash. Cohen objects, saying: No, no, no, no, no. Trump then says: Check, before the recording is interrupted.

Prosecutors played the recording while questioning a forensic analyst from the prosecutor's office, Douglas Daus, who extracted and studied data from two iPhones provided by Cohen to investigators.

