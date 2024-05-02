Bloomberg: Turkey suspends all trade with “Israel”





The Israeli occupation believes that Erdogan is violating the agreements by banning commercial ports.

A Freedom Flotilla Coalition ship anchors at the Tuzla seaport in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, April 19, 2024 (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) Turkey has halted all exports and imports to and from “Israel”, citing two Turkish officials reported by Bloomberg. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the foreign affairs and trade ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In 2023, the combined trade volume of the two sides amounted to $6.8 billion. Last month, the Turkish Ministry of Commerce announced the restriction of exports of certain products to “Israel”. He stressed that restrictions would continue until “Israel” implements a ceasefire and allows “a sufficient and uninterrupted flow” of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. At the time, Israel's foreign minister accused Erdogan of prioritizing support for “Hamas over Turkey's economic interests.” Asked about Turkey's continued trade with Israel despite Ankara's tough language, Erdogan claimed last month that Turkey was no longer engaging in “intense trade” with the occupation, explaining that “it is done “. However, he did not declare that Ankara had stopped all trade with “Israel”. The Israeli occupation foreign minister responded by calling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a “dictator,” accusing him of ignoring the interests of the Turkish people by restricting ports for Israeli imports and exports. A screenshot of the Israeli Foreign Minister on X (X) Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted on X: “This is how a dictator behaves, disregarding the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen, and ignoring international trade agreements.” Katz said he had instructed the Foreign Ministry to work on creating trade alternatives with Turkey, focusing on local production and imports from other countries. On the other hand, some social media activists have cast doubt on the reports, posting screenshots of maritime traffic websites showing that container ships that have left Turkey are still bound for ports Palestinians occupied by Israel. pic.twitter.com/Jl4fpm0Nwu – AToufayli (@TfayliAbbass) May 2, 2024 Turkey joins South Africa in genocide case against 'Israel' before ICJ Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Wednesday, during a joint press conference with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Ankara, that Turkey intends to participate in South Africa's trial against “Israel” for genocide before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). “Once the legal text of our work is completed, we will submit the official declaration of intervention before the ICJ with the aim of implementing this political decision,” Fidan added. “Turkey will continue to support the Palestinian people in all circumstances,” he stressed. In January, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered “Israel” to refrain from any actions potentially falling under the Genocide Convention and to ensure that its military does not engage in genocidal activities against Palestinians. , following South Africa's accusation of having committed genocide in Gaza. President Tayyip Erdogan said in January that Turkey was providing evidence for the ICJ trial, also known as the World Court.

In November 2023, lawyers for the ruling Justice and Development Party said that Turkey had filed a complaint against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing him of committing genocide against Palestinians. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed to journalists on November 4 that Turkey no longer considered Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as its “interlocutor”, but the head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization, Ibrahim Kalin, remained in contact with “Israel”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/bloomberg–turkey-suspends-all-trade-with–israel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos