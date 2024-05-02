Be prepared that Donald Trump will never accept the election result





Former President Donald Trump has been remarkably consistent for many years on a key issue in American politics: he doesn't have confidence in the election results.

He questions the results when he won. He refuses to concede when he has lost. He now reserves judgment on whether this year's elections will be fair.

In each quote below, he answers a version of the same question: Will you accept the results of a given election?

I will watch it then. I'm not watching anything now. I will watch it then.

Candidate Donald Trump during the last presidential debate of 2016

Trump was not the favorite to win the 2016 election, which may have something to do with the fact that he set the stage to reject the results in the months leading up to Election Day, when he complained that the system was rigged.

During the last presidential debate of 2016, moderator Chris Wallace, then of Fox News and now of CNN, emphasized the principle of a peaceful transfer of power in this country where the two parties come together after an election to move forward. When Wallace asked Trump if he would commit to that principle, Trump responded, “What I'm saying is I'll tell you at that time.” I will keep you in suspense. ALL RIGHT?

Even after his victory in the Electoral College and after becoming president, Trump refused to say that the 2016 election he won was legitimate, alleging, without evidence, that millions of people had voted illegally, causing him cost the popular vote. The special commission he chaired to investigate his claims of election fraud found no answers.

No, I have to see. Look, I have to see. No, I'm not just going to say yes. I'm not going to say no. And I didn't do it last time either.

Donald Trump, then president, on July 19, 2020, on “Fox News Sunday”

Here again, Trump speaks to Wallace when the anchor was at Fox. And here again, Trump refuses to say he will accept the election results.

The reason, again, lies in unfounded allegations of illegal voting, but the details have changed. In 2020, Trump was complaining about mail-in voting rather than a fantastical conspiracy of millions of people voting illegally. By the way, there is still no evidence of widespread mail-in voter fraud.

In 2020, as everyone knows, he refused to accept his loss and encouraged his supporters to protest the counting of the Electoral College votes on January 6, 2021. A crowd of his supporters, many of whom have since been sued , stormed the Capitol building.

If everything is honest, I would happily accept the results. If not, you must fight for the rights of the country.

Former President Donald Trump in a May 1 interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Unlike 2016 or 2020, where he was behind in polls to Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, respectively, Trump is currently ahead of Biden in some polls. Presumably citing changes to voting laws pushed by Republican lawmakers in key states, Trump said he now expects elections to be honest.

But he's clearly not ready to cast a blanket vote of confidence in the electoral system, and Trump has said he will let it be known if there is anything wrong with the 2024 election.

I would be doing the country a disservice if I said otherwise, Trump said. But no, I expect fair elections and we hope to win maybe very big.

Given that he likes to characterize his multiple criminal prosecutions as a form of election interference, it's safe to say that the groundwork is in place for him to reject the results of the upcoming election.

Trump's attacks on election integrity, as Marshall Cohen on CNN documented, extended well beyond the three elections in which he was a candidate. The attacks coincided with a sharp decline in how his fellow Republicans view the US elections.

As recently as 2006, 92 percent of Republicans were very or somewhat confident in the accuracy of voting and counting, according to a Gallup poll. For comparison, 70% of independents and 66% of Democrats had the same confidence in the accuracy of U.S. elections.

In 2022, only 40% of Republicans said they were very or somewhat confident in the accuracy of voting and counting, compared to 85% of Democrats and 67% of independents.

It may be natural for supporters of a party out of power to have reservations about the electoral system. But the decline in Republican confidence since 2018, from 77% confidence in the accuracy of elections to 40% in 2022, is remarkable.

None of this is to say that Trump's rivals are likely to happily accept a Trump victory. In 2019, years after her loss to Trump, Clinton said she believed Trump was an illegitimate president because of the tactics Republicans used to suppress the vote in 2016, among other things.

But that doesn't change the fact that, unlike Trump in 2020, she accepted his Electoral College victory in 2016.

Last night, I congratulated Donald Trump and offered to work with him on behalf of our country. I hope he will be a successful president for all Americans, Clinton said in his November 9, 2016, concession speech.

Our constitutional democracy enshrines the peaceful transfer of power and we not only respect that, we cherish it, she added at the time.

We can expect Trump to offer no such concessions if he loses in November. Instead, he's likely to once again invoke a plot to take the election away from him, regardless of what voters say.

