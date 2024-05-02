Turkey suspends all trade with Israel following its military actions in Gaza





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkey suspended all imports and exports to Israel on Thursday, citing the country military action underway in Gaza and pledged to continue imposing these measures until the Israeli government allows the flow of humanitarian aid to the region. A statement from the Turkish Commerce Ministry said export and import transactions in relation to Israel have been halted, covering all products. Turkish officials will coordinate with Palestinian authorities to ensure that Palestinians are not affected by the suspension of imports and exports, the ministry said. The ministry described this measure as the second phase of measures against Israel, adding that these measures would remain in force until Israel allows an uninterrupted and sufficient flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Last month, Turkey, a staunch critic of Israeli military actions, announced that it restrict exports of 54 types of products to Israel, including aluminum, steel, construction products and chemical fertilizers. Israel responded by also announcing trade barriers. Earlier Thursday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Turkey of blocking Israeli imports and exports from Turkish ports. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan breaks agreements by blocking ports for Israeli imports and exports, Katz wrote on the social platform Katz said he asked officials to immediately engage with all relevant parts of government to create alternatives to trade with Turkey, focusing on local production and imports from other countries. Erdogan government, which suffered major setbacks in local elections in March, is facing intense domestic pressure to end trade with Israel. Critics accuse the government of practicing double standards by leveling strong accusations against Israel while continuing its trade relations. Turkey recognized Israel in 1949. Under Erdogan, tensions ebbed and flowed between the countries. The Turkish leader has stepped up his criticism of Israel following its military offensive in Gaza, accusing it of carrying out war crimes and genocide. He described the Hamas militant groupconsidered a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and the European Union, as freedom fighters. This week, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Turkey had decided to join South Africa's complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice and would soon submit a formal request for intervention in this matter. South Africa files complaint with ICJ accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention with its military offensive against Hamas. Israel denies that its military campaign in Gaza constitutes a violation of the Genocide Convention. ___ See more AP Israel-Hamas coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

