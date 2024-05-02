Not only Jokowi's endorsement, LSP survey calls performance factors for Prabowo's eligibility in 2024 general elections





JAKARTA – The results of the Public Voice Circle (LSP) survey explained three factors that encourage the eligibility of Minister of Defense and General Chairman of the Gerindra Party Prabowo Subianto to occupy the highest position as a presidential candidate in the elections of 2024. “The first factor is Prabowo's consistent performance in the defense sector. It is undeniable that Jokowi often seems to give Prabowo awards by attending several Defense Ministry events,” said Indra Nuryudin, director Executive Director of the LSP, during an online press release in Jakarta, Antara. , Sunday March 19. Apart from performance, he said, another factor is the attitude of President Joko Widodo who often invites Prabowo during his working visit and sings by Jokowi's voluntary elements, namely People's Deliberation (Musra). These factors were found by the LSP based on the results of observations of the LSP survey results conducted from March 1 to 10, 2023. Furthermore, Indra conveyed that regarding President Joko Widodo who often invited Prabowo during his visit work, this raised the opinion that Joko Widodo supports Prabowo as a presidential candidate. “Jokowi's endorsement (promotion) of Prabowo is becoming more and more intense. Finally, Jokowi accompanied by Prabowo paid a working visit to Kebumen, Central Java, accompanied by Ganjar, causing widespread speculation about the presidential election. This is interpreted as Jokowi's support for Prabowo's choice of presidential/vice-presidential candidate,” he explained. Furthermore, regarding the third factor, namely the voter realized by Musra, Prabowo is said to have entered Musra's radar in order to become one of the presidential candidate options supported by President Joko Widodo's supporters. “Musra Volunteer Projo in various provinces makes Prabowo's name the main choice of presidential candidates,” he said. Indra added that there were also factors related to the shift in support from Jokowi supporters who previously worked for Ganjar Pranowo to Prabowo Subianto. On the same occasion, Indra indicated that, based on the results of the LSP survey, Prabowo's electability was 33.4 percent. Under Prabowo Subianto, there are Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo (21.2 percent) and former DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan (20.4 percent). The LSP survey was completed by 1,230 respondents and with an error threshold of approximately 2.8 percent at a 95 percent confidence level. Respondents were distributed proportionally across 38 provinces, the criteria by which respondents were residents aged 17 and over or possessing an ID card. This survey sampling technique uses multistage random sampling. Next, data collection through face-to-face interviews. Based on the schedule set by the General Election Commission (KPU) of the Republic of Indonesia, the registration of potential presidential and vice-presidential candidates is expected to begin from October 19 to November 25, 2023. As stipulated in the Law Number 7 of 2017 Concerning General Elections (UU Pemilu), pairs of presidential and vice-presidential candidates are proposed by political parties or coalitions of political parties participating in the election who meet the conditions to obtain seats of at least 20 percent of the total number of seats in the DPR or obtained 25 percent of the nationally valid votes in previous elections for members of the DPR. Currently, there are 575 seats in Parliament, so pairs of presidential and vice-presidential candidates in the 2024 presidential election must have at least 115 seats in the DPR RI. It may also be possible that candidate pairs are promoted by political parties or a combination of political parties participating in the 2019 elections with a valid vote total of at least 34,992,703 votes. English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)

