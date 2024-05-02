Politics
Boris Johnson turned away from the polling station after forgetting to bring his photo ID
BORIS Johnson was turned away from a polling station today after forgetting to bring his photo ID.
The former prime minister broke the very legislation he introduced in 2022, which requires all voters to present valid identification in order to vote at the polls.
The incident took place in south Oxfordshire, where Mr Johnson went to vote for a new Police and Crime Commissioner for the Thames Valley area.
He entered the polling station ready to vote, but without his ID, Sky News reported that staff had no choice but to turn him away.
There are 22 acceptable forms of identification, including passports, driver's licenses and bus passes for elderly or disabled people.
A spokesman for Mr Johnson did not deny forgetting his ID, saying: “Mr Johnson voted Conservative.”
THE MINISTER APOLOGIZES
It comes after Veterans Affairs Minister Johnny Mercer was forced to apologize for veterans' cards not being accepted as valid forms of identification.
Former soldier Adam Diver was among those turned away from a polling station after showing up to vote with his veteran's card.
I'm sorry about that, Mr. Mercer wrote on X.
The acceptable ID legislation was passed before veterans ID cards were released in January of this year.
I will do everything possible to change it before the next one.
Millions of people voted in local elections which see parties face off in hundreds of contests across the country.
Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will be desperate for good results to take them to the all-important general election later this year.
It was also an opportunity for smaller parties like the Reformer and the Lib Dems to prove themselves to be a credible electoral force.
Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 10 p.m.
Results from 107 councils and 10 mayoral votes will begin arriving in the early hours of Friday and continue through the weekend.
Elections take place for regional mayors, councils as well as police and crime commissioners.
A separate by-election is also underway in Blackpool South to replace scandal-hit ex-Tory Scott Benton.
The seaside seat is being watched closely to see if Labor can return to the red wall.
Other key battlegrounds include the West Midlands and Tees Valley mayoral elections, which the Conservatives are trying to hold on to.
Downing Street fears a double defeat will reignite disgruntled Tory conspirators who would oppose the Prime Minister.
Meanwhile, in London, Sadiq Khan tries to hold on as he is criticized for his dismal record over the past eight years.
IF GENERAL ELECTIONS ARE A PRIZE FIGHT, LOCAL ELECTIONS ARE A WEIGHTING MATCH
By Jack Elsom, Chief Political Correspondent
IF this year's general election is shaping up to be a prize-winning political fight, then Thursday's locals are the most important pre-game weigh-in.
Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer are desperate to show they are a force to be reckoned with – and will weigh their chances carefully based on the results.
The final test for the main parties before the race for Number 10, they will prove crucial in determining the political climate of the coming months.
While hundreds of clashes will take place between municipal councils, town halls and police commissioners, the emphasis is particularly placed on several battlefields.
Mr Sunak wants to show voters – and restless Tory plotters – that he still has the chance to close the gap with Sir Keir and have a chance of re-election.
As the Labor leader hopes for the colossal Blair-style changes he needs to reverse the party's 2019 drubbing.
