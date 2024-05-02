Donald 'Von ShitzInPantz' is Officially in the Hush-Money Trial Record





Another week, another contempt of court hearing for former President Donald Trump and this one was a real headache.

On Thursday morning, prosecutors in Trump's secret trial in Manhattan argued that he violated his silence order last week by making four on-camera statements attacking witnesses and the jury.

Things got weird when his lawyer, Todd Blanche, complained that Trump had to keep silent about witnesses and jurors while his opponents could say “whatever they wanted.”

That's when President Joe Biden and Donald “Von ShitzInPants” made their strange appearances in the official record.

Biden “made fun of President Trump,” Blanche told the judge, citing a joke the president made Saturday at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

“Donald's had a rough few days lately. You could call it stormy weather,” Biden joked in a very apparent reference to Stormy Daniels, the porn star at the center of the secret trial.

“President Trump cannot respond to that” by criticizing Daniels, Blanche told state Supreme Court Justice Juan Mercan on Thursday.

Likewise, Trump's personal lawyer-turned-nemesis, Michael Cohen, can take any photo he wants, Blanche told the judge.

A courtroom sketch showing Donald Trump sitting as his lawyer presents the court with unfavorable tweets from Michael Cohen during Trump's secret trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

But Trump must remain silent, Blanche added, even when Cohen mocks him as Donald “Von ShitzInPantz,” a favorite insult on Cohen's podcast and on his account on the social networking site X.

Blanche then read this offensive and colorfully worded message into the transcript as Trump sat listening at the defense table.

“This one says, oh my God, ShitzInPantz,” Blanche recited as she entered a screenshot of the message into the court filing as Exhibit 64 without any objection from prosecutors.

The official court stenographer duly followed, typing the phrase into the record as “shit in the pants.”

“Continue to whine, cry and violate the gag order, irritable defendant,” Blanche continued, quoting Cohen.

“Your attacks on me reek of desperation,” Blanche continued, moving on to another social media post. “We all hope you will speak up in your defense.”

“Everyone can say whatever they want, except President Trump,” Blanche complained to the judge.

He read a few more articles from Cohen in the filing, as well as screenshots filed as exhibits in court. Once again, Trump had to sit to his left, listening and looking at the screenshots.

They included this direct taunt from Cohen: “Keep bothering me Donald and I won't send your commissioner any money.”

Last week, Cohen pledged to stop talking about Trump on X for a month, until his trial testimony was completed.

Now, “Michael Cohen has been going on TikTok every night” and making money from it, Blanche told the judge.

Merchan has already held Trump in contempt of court for gag violations.

On Thursday, he fined the GOP front-runner $9,000 for nine online attacks on witnesses and jurors.

The judge did not immediately rule on the four additional Trump statements currently before him.

Prosecutors are asking that Trump be fined an additional $4,000, the maximum allowed, for the four on-camera statements he made last week.

Contempt of court is punishable under New York law by up to 30 days in jail per offense. The prosecutor's office did not request jail time.

However, prosecutors and the judge cautioned that prison may be appropriate for future violations.

He did it again

Trump continued to complain about the silence order at the end of the day's hearing. Responding to a question from Business Insider in the hallway outside the courtroom, he said he couldn't respond to testimony earlier in the day from Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Keith Davidson, because that he was “under silence”.

“It's a very simple question. The simplest question so far,” he said. “But I’m not allowed to testify because this judge is totally conflicted and is keeping me in unconstitutional silence.”

“No one’s ever had this before, and we don’t like it, and it’s not fair,” he continued. “Other people are allowed to do whatever they want to us, and I'm not allowed as the presidential candidate, and the primary candidate, the nominee of the Republican Party and the one who leads Biden by coin toss and I don't I'm not allowed to speak.

Christopher Conroy, one of the prosecutors, told the judge at the start of Thursday morning's hearing that Trump was not complying with the order.

“He's already been found guilty of violating the order nine times, and he did it again here,” he said, referring to Trump's past statements about jurors, Cohen, Daniels and the former owner from the National Enquirer, David Pecker.

Conroy was seeking $4,000 in new fines for Trump's latest set of four statements.

In one of the disputed statements, Trump said, “This jury was picked so quickly.” He also claimed that the jury was “95% Democrats.”

Trump made the statement Thursday, Conroy noted, “a few hours before he had a hearing here regarding his previous allegations.”

In another disputed statement, on April 25, Trump welcomed the start of Pecker's testimony.

“He was very nice,” Trump told reporters of Pecker.

“It’s a classic carrot and stick,” Conroy told the judge of a witness who “was going to testify an hour later.”

It was a warning from Trump: “I have an agenda,” Conroy said, “so be nice.”

In his other disputed statements, Trump called Cohen a “convicted liar” and condemned his lack of credibility.

Trump's gag violations are “persistent and escalating,” the prosecutor told the judge.

“His statements are corrosive for this procedure and for the fair administration of justice,” added the prosecutor.

“He’s not a man who needs protection.”

The judge was skeptical of Blanche's argument that Trump “can't say anything.”

“Are you saying he can’t respond to what President Biden said?” the judge asked Blanche at one point, his voice sounding incredulous.

“There’s nothing in the gag order that says he can’t,” the judge told Trump’s lawyer.

But the judge also appeared to sympathize with Blanche's complaints that Cohen and Daniels enjoyed the protection of a silence order while having carte blanche to attack Trump and continue to do so.

“They are not charged in this case,” Merchan said. “I can't silence them. I simply don't have the authority.”

Merchan can, however, remove Cohen from the protection of the silence order, something the judge suggested last week he would consider.

“They’re all the same,” Blanche said of Cohen’s relentless attacks on Trump. “They are exaggerating about his character, about his candidacy.”

The lawyer added of Cohen: “He is not a man who needs protection from the gag order.”

This story has been updated.

