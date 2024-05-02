



JAKARTA – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping agreed to increase cooperation, trade and investment between the two countries during their meeting on Tuesday at the Kremlin, Moscow. President Putin welcomed leader Xi in an official ceremony in St. George's Hall, the Grand Kremlin Palace, on Tuesday afternoon. He arrived at the main entrance and headed up the main staircase to the second floor, with his honor guard on both sides. The two leaders of the great country greeted each other. The orchestra plays the national anthem of Russia and China. Members of the delegates from both countries attended the ceremony. President Putin expressed confidence that cooperation between Moscow and Beijing would develop in the interests of the people of both countries. “I believe that our diverse and mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to strengthen and dynamically develop in the interests of the peoples of the two countries,” President Putin said at the launch of TASS on March 21. At the same time, the Xi leader said that Russia-China relations showed stable development dynamics. “Thanks to joint efforts, Russia-Chingkok relations show a dynamic of healthy and stable development. Mutual political trust between our countries is being built, common interests are doubling, our peoples are getting closer. Cooperation in the fields of trade and “economy, investment, energy, culture, humanity and dimensions between regions are growing,” explained the Chinese leader. Trade turnover between Russia and China reached record numbers in 2022, despite pandemic-related pressures and sanctions, and is expected to reach $200 billion this year, President Putin said. “Despite the consequences of the pandemic and the pressure of sanctions, in 2022 trade reached a record level of 185 billion dollars. We hope that this year Russia and China will not only reach the trade volume of 200 billion dollars that we agreed with our friends a few years ago, but they will also exceed this milestone,” President Putin hoped. The Russian leader added that over the past year, the volume of mutual trade has increased by more than 30 percent. He said the interconnectedness of the Eurasian Economic Union and China's presidential Belt and Road Initiative provides additional opportunities to tap the economic potential of the two countries. Presidents Putin and Xi Jinping held talks in the Ekaterina Hall. Then, negotiations continued in the Alexander Room with the other participating delegates, while the signing of documents would take place at the Malachite Foyer. This event will conclude with a state dinner at the Segi Palace. The Russian delegation included Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Dmitry Chernyshenko, Tatiana Golikova, Alexander Novak, Yury Trutnev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu , Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev, Rusia Bank Director Elvira Nabiullina, Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, as well as Presidents' Assistant Yury Ushakov and Maxim Orestkin. English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)

