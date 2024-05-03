Donald Trump reveals his plans if he loses the election





Former President Donald Trump – the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee – has revealed how he plans to handle a possible defeat in the November election.

Despite multiple criminal charges, including two involving election interference, and a series of political dramas, Trump was the Republican Party's favorite from the start. November will likely be a rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden, the Democratic incumbent.

While campaigning in Wisconsin on Wednesday, Trump said of the 2024 election results in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: “If everything is honest, I will gladly accept the results. I'm not changing there “on it,” Trump said. “If not, you must fight for the rights of the country.”

The former president continued: “But if everything is honest, which we expect – there have been a lot of changes over the last few years – but if everything is honest, I will absolutely accept the results.”

Asked by Newsweek how Trump will determine whether the 2024 election is fair given that he continues to claim Biden's 2020 election victory was stolen when there is no evidence of one. Such a claim, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung asked via email: “Your argument too. that people should accept dishonest elections?”

When questioned further, Cheung simply said: “Dishonest elections are bad.”

Former President Donald Trump in Manhattan Criminal Court on May 2, 2024, in New York. Trump revealed how he plans to handle a possible loss in the November election. Former President Donald Trump in Manhattan Criminal Court on May 2, 2024, in New York. Trump revealed how he plans to handle a possible loss in the November election. Mark Peterson-Pool/Getty Images

Trump's rhetoric is similar to his speech on the Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, before a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., to prevent certification of Biden's victory in the 2020 election.

“We are fighting like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you won't have a country anymore,” he said during his speech. However, his lawyers argued his remarks did not constitute a call for actual violence and pointed to the part of Trump's speech where he says his supporters will demonstrate “peacefully and patriotically” at the Capitol.

The Capitol riot erupted after months of claims by Trump that the 2020 election was stolen from him via widespread voter fraud. This claim, which is not supported by any evidence, has continued to be repeated by Trump and his allies.

During his interview with the Journal Sentinel, Trump claimed to have won Wisconsin in 2020, although there is no proof of this. Biden beat Trump in Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes.

“If you look back and look at everything that’s been uncovered, it shows that I won the election in Wisconsin,” Trump said. “It also showed that I won elections in other places.”

On April 6, the District of Columbia Attorney's Office said that as of the close of business on April 5, more than 1,387 people had been criminally charged for their actions surrounding the Capitol riot, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Justice (DOJ).

Meanwhile, Trump faces four federal charges: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstructing and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights, regarding his actions surrounding the riot.

The former president was also indicted in Georgia for conspiring to overturn Biden's 2020 election victory in that state. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him and claims his four criminal indictments are politically motivated.

Updated 5/24/24 at 12:30 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

Updated 5/2/24, 2:10 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with comment from Trump's spokesperson.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-plans-loses-2024-election-1896633 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos