Erdogan could have become the great leader of a great nation – OpEd – Eurasia Review

By Dr. Alon Ben-Meir

Turkish President Erdoan could have emerged from the war between Israel and Hamas as a peacemaker. Instead, absorbed in false piety, hypocrisy and madness, he chose to fan the flames of this horrible war, further poisoning the atmosphere and intensifying hostility and hatred between Israel and the Palestinians. Can Erdogan shed his hypocrisy and play a constructive role?

Every time I write about Turkish President Erdoan, I struggle to express what kind of legacy this man wants to leave behind. He had every chance of becoming a great leader of a great nation, but he failed miserably. His self-aggrandizement, false religious zeal, and ever-increasing lust for power prevented him from discerning what was best for his country and how to become a constructive and honest leader, admired and respected at home and abroad. that he so desperately wanted. Among his many failures, Erdoan missed another important opportunity that could have made him emerge as a regional peacemaker among all others.

A hypocrite who tries to exploit the tragic Israel-Hamas war

Instead of using his good offices to take advantage of the paradigm shift in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict resulting from Hamas' horrific attacks on Israeli communities, which led to the tragic unfolding of the war between Israel and Hamas, and working to reconciliation between the two parties, he chose to foment more hatred and resistance against Israel. He is a hypocrite who is trying to exploit the tragic war between Israel and Hamas solely to bolster his false Islamic credentials.

Not once did he condemn Hamas's massacre of 1,200 innocent Israelis, but he did not hesitate to accuse the Israeli government of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. And with his usual contempt for Israel, he unabashedly told members of his Justice and Development Party: I clearly say that Israel is a terrorist state; we are facing genocide. At the same time, he stressed that we will continue to consider our brothers in Hamas, who defend their homeland against the occupiers, as the Palestinian National Resistance.

If such statements come from the mouth of a leader whose country committed genocide against nearly two million Armenians and hundreds of thousands of Greeks, and who incarcerates tens of thousands of citizens while waging a relentless campaign against the PKK and the Syrian Kurdish community, this is not the highest hypocrisy, so what is it?

Meanwhile, despite the withdrawal of Turkey's ambassador from Israel, he continues to trade with Israel worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Once again, he exposed his duplicity, claiming that Turkey is the only country to impose trade restrictions on Israel for 54 products. What a great sacrifice from a self-proclaimed Islamist who arguably cares so much about his Palestinian brothers by banning the importation of 54 Israeli products.

Turkey recognized Israel in 1949

I mention the above to put into context what Erdogan could have done differently to help advance a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, particularly because Turkey recognized Israel in 1949, just a year after the creation of the country, and has maintained diplomatic relations, although with ups and downs since then. Over the years, tourism and trade between the two countries have boomed.

Additionally, Israel has helped modernize much of the Turkish Air Force while providing it with cutting-edge technology for military and civilian use. Certainly, regardless of Erdo's erratic behavior and support for Hamas, Israel placed great importance on its relations with Turkey due to the above and Ankara's geostrategic importance.

Erdoan and the Hamas leadership also have a good relationship, dating back to when Hamas ousted the Palestinian Authority from Gaza in 2007. There was an instant affinity between them, as both considered themselves devout Sunni Islamists sharing the same religious values. In addition to Shiite Iran, Hamas needed the support of a major Sunni Muslim state with strong ties to the West. At the same time, Erdoan sought to interfere in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and present himself as the protector of the Palestinian cause, from which he could derive prestige and exert significant influence.

To this end, he offered both financial support and sanctuary to Hamas leaders, allowing them to operate from his country without any hindrance or fear of being targeted by Israel. He further granted Turkish citizenship to senior Hamas leaders and welcomed them without reservation, even though Hamas openly called for the destruction of Israel. Erdogan nevertheless managed to maintain good relations with Israel and Hamas, even though they viewed each other as an existential threat.

It is these relations with Israel and Hamas that Erdoan has managed to preserve over the years and which have given him a rare opportunity and advantage to, at a minimum, help alleviate the conflict between Hamas and Israel, particularly in this stage, following the war between Israel and Hamas. the war and its unfolding calamities.

While Erdoan vehemently opposes the occupation of the West Bank and the blockade of Gaza, he also understands that Israel will not relinquish control of these two territories as long as Hamas and other extremist Palestinians call for their destruction. He could have made Hamas leaders understand that even though successive Israeli leaders know that Hamas will never be able to destroy their country, they are using the Hamas narrative to justify the occupation and blockade in the name of national security. .

Israeli-Palestinian coexistence is the only option

Erdoan also knows that Israeli-Palestinian coexistence is not one option among many; it's the only option. Whether Hamas accepts this reality or not, there is nothing it can do about it. No one has more credibility with Hamas than Erdoan, who has earned their trust over the years for his unquestionable support and his defiance of the international community's classification of Hamas as a terrorist group, as he considers it a movement of national liberation.

Israel could succeed in preventing Hamas from reconstituting itself as the ruling authority in Gaza. But Hamas, as a political movement, will certainly persevere because it stood up to Israel, which changed the dynamics of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and created a new paradigm, making a return to the status quo that existed before October 7 impossible. 2023.

Turkey is the only country that recognizes and maintains diplomatic relations with Israel and, at the same time, maintains warm relations with Hamas. Erdoan can use his unique position to start a conversation with Hamas leaders and make them aware of the reality in Israel, which they cannot escape. Israeli-Palestinian relations have indeed reached their lowest point, and they are no longer as poisoned as they have been since 1948. But when a relationship of this magnitude breaks down, it also offers a historic opportunity for breakthrough .

Hamas has succeeded, albeit horribly, in changing the dynamics of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and can claim victory even if it is crushed in Gaza. Hamas has brought back to the table the two-state solution that the Palestinians ardently yearn for and, strangely, Hamas has significantly advanced this prospect.

We don't know for sure how and when the war in Gaza will end, but we certainly know one thing. Hamas, in one form or another, and Israel will still be there in the end, and both must choose where they want to go from here. Erdogan now has a golden opportunity to use his influence over Hamas to moderate its stance toward Israel, be a peacemaker rather than a warmonger, and open the door, however slightly, to a process of reconciliation, a prerequisite for the establishment of a lasting Israeli agreement. -Palestinian peace.