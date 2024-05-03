Erdogan acknowledges internal conflicts within his party, European organization and supports new team

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday received members of the Union of International Democrats (UID), an organization acting as a foreign interest group representing Erdogan The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) abroad, in Ankara. He urged UID members to put aside internal conflicts and participate in the European Parliament (EP) elections. And focus on lobbying activities.

At the general assembly organized by the UID on January 26, 2024, the former president of the organization and his team were ousted and Kenan Aslan, a 41-year-old man residing in the Netherlands, was appointed as the new president . Internal conflicts between UID teams in the Netherlands and Germany broke out, with both sides accusing each other of insincerity. Zafer Sarkaya, the AKP vice president who carried out the ouster, became the target of criticism and was accused of forming his own team. Due to his strong leadership of the party and his current position as president, Erdogan remains shielded from criticism within his party. .

Additionally, the appointment of a Dutchman as head of the Germany-based organization sparked controversy among UD members in Europe.

Former UID President Kksal shared the message:A person without character is not worth much,on January 3. He also liked a tweet stating:Unfortunately, the AKP has become a party that defends the interests of those whowhich arefar from the people. They left the people in misery; we regret having voted for them.It istoo bad that the AKP has now become the party of a certain class and the rich, no longer representing the poor.

However, Erdogan expressed support for the ouster of the UID during his speech to members on Thursday, saying the organization has been further strengthened and refreshed and its solidarity and motivation have increased with the new team. Erdogan stressed that by putting aside internal conflicts, the organization would achieve greater success.

From what Nordic Monitor has learned from AKP members in Europe, the the debates within the UID were unsuccessfulEND.The party members, blaming each other following theThe AKP the poor performance of the local elections of March 31 and the unprecedented result of its second place for the first time in its history, affirm that self-interestleads to this result. Former President Ku criticized the party headquarters for not taking responsibility for the failure, stating in a message,“We are in a period where the hard worker isto be punished. Unfortunately, everyone forms their ownownteam. If this continues, we will suffer even worse consequences living abroad.

Adem Taflan, a member of Ku's team and the most vocal critic of the UID changes, criticized the non-invitation of the former president and board members to Thursday's meeting, saying that 'they would have shown such courtesy during their tenure. He claimed that the new board was not comfortable with the former leaders contacting President Erdogan.

Within the UID, another subject of debate and concern revolves around the imminent transformation of the organizationstructure, where individuals associated with the Islamist National View Foundation (IGMG, or Die Islamische Gemeinschaft Mill Gr) brandishbigger influence. Aslan, currently a prominent figure at National View in the Netherlands, is seen as a key player in this transition. Notably, the IGMG has a more Islamist and conservative position thanErdogan The AKP, signaling potential tensions within the UIDideological direction.

In addition, some UID members from the AKP express their discomfort not only with the preference given to former members of National View, which now opposes Erdogan in Turkey, but also with the lack of recognition of their action. ownvoluntary efforts.

DuringThursdaymeeting, ErdoganAlso urged UID members to be more active, particularly in Europe. Urging them to assert their rights in the countries where they reside, he stressed the need to accelerate the pace of the struggle with the motto:“Rightsare not giventheyare taken.»He stated,“As the European Turkish community, you must close ranks and act in a more dynamic, inclusive and inclusive approach than ever before.»

Erdogan added:“I alwayssay thatwherever we live, weare obliged to to be strong as a nation. Weakness does not befit the descendants of a nation that carried the banner of Islam for centuries, filled with glorious and historic victories. Being left behind is never appropriate.”

President Erdogan views Germany's recent implementation of measures to ease dual nationality regulations positively, after years of resistance, and highlights the potential benefits for individuals to take advantage of this opportunity in their fight for rights and equality.

Erdogan stressed the importance of the European elections in June, saying that it is crucial that Muslim/Turkish voicesbe heard and urged that everyone does not neglect the importance of voting in these elections. He indirectly called for support for Islamist personalities running for elections. elections. Due to low turnout in many European countries, well-organized candidates from small, fringe or independent parties have a chance of being elected. For example,Sweden The Islamist and pro-Erdogan Nuance party (Partiet Nyans, or PNy) aims to enter the EP, by launching its campaign, particularly in areas populated by immigrants.