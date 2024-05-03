Donald Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, talks about his client, “Von ShitzInPantz.”





This is today's totally normal quote, an article highlighting a statement from the news that illustrates how extremely normal everything has become.

This one says: Oh, Von ShitzInPantz. Keep whining, crying, and violating the gag order, petulant defendant! Donald Trump's defense attorney Todd Blanche referring to a social media post by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, a witness in the ongoing hush money trial.

The former president is nearly three weeks into his first criminal trial, and as always, he's staying true to his brand. He publicly released witness information, violating a silence order that landed him a $9,000 fine. And on Thursday, a judge examined even more potential violations, revealing that Trump's legal team is fighting an uphill battle here.

New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, overseeing the ongoing secret trial filed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, gagged Trump in March, barring him from publicly commenting on witnesses, jurors, staff of the court or the families of the prosecutors and the judge himself. in a manner that could reasonably lead to threats. However, Trump appears to have a penchant for violating hush orders. During his trial for civil fraud, he was fined $15,000. In the case of silence, he always openly published articles on Michael Cohen, one of his ex-lawyers and a crucial witness for the prosecution.

In fact, Trump's penchant for disparaging anyone who turns against him is so strong that last week, just before entering court for a separate hearing that was also investigating a series of violations of the silence order, he gave an interview to a local news channel in which he attacked Cohen.

Michael Cohen is a convicted liar and has no credibility, Trump said.

Cohen watched the interview and spoke to X for his reaction. Oh Von ShitzInPantz. Keep whining, crying, and violating the gag order, petulant defendant!

Todd Blanche, Trump's lead lawyer, is now tasked with defending Trump's impulsive behavior. He tried to argue to Merchan that his clients' comments fell under First Amendment free speech and that he should say something too! He must defend himself against Von ShitzInPantz! And yes, Blanche directly cited Cohen's colorful vocabulary in court.

Blanche added that Cohen constantly provoked Trump online, using TikTok to criticize the former president, giving media interviews and posting about X. All of this was too much for Trump to handle, and the comments Trump facts about Cohen since the silence order was issued are merely responses to repeated and persistent attacks against him, Blanche said.

Merchan appeared to credit Blanche's defense as it concerns the fact that Cohens provoked Trump and did not need protection under the gag order, but it is unclear how the judge will rule. Returning from lunch Thursday afternoon, Trump lawyer Susan Necheles asked the court for clarification and pre-approval for Trump to republish media pundits criticizing specific witnesses. I'm not going to discuss this with you, Ms. Necheles, the judge told the lawyer, asserting that there was no ambiguity in his order of silence. The best advice you can give your client is: When in doubt, stay away. Well, see if he follows it.

