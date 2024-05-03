Xi Jinping's visit to the EU – what does it mean, what is the purpose of the visit





Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to repair relations with Europe and drive a wedge between the EU and the United States. French President Emmanuel Macron could pressure China to stop aiding Russia. Natalia Butyrska, specialist in East Asia, expressed this opinion on Apostrophe TV. “Relations between Europe and China are tense. China also fears that if Trump is elected, a new trade war could break out with the United States. This is why Xi will try to improve relations with Europe and to drive a wedge between the EU and the United States,” she says. According to the expert, the countries were not chosen by chance. Hungary is a permanent partner of China, which constantly blocks any sanctions, just as it does against Russia. Hungary is the only country in Europe that remains committed to the One Road policy. It also plans to develop the production of Chinese cars. Furthermore, Hungary will hold the EU presidency for the next six months and promote cooperation with China. Furthermore, according to Butyrska, France also has a long history of relations with China, which began during the time of De Gaulle. And China does not hide its desire to see France put pressure on the EU so that it develops a policy more favorable to China. “China wants to discuss with France the possibility of a settlement of the war. Macron has now presented a series of initiatives to support Ukraine. And it is important that Macron sticks to his principled position in his meeting with China We will see if Macron has “He has enough power to put pressure on China on the issue of aid to Russia. He clearly did not achieve this during his visit to China,” he added. summarizes the expert. Earlier we wrote that 75% of US-made components were found in DPRK missiles.

