What you missed on day 10 of Trump's secret trial





Porn actor Stormy Daniels' lawyer fielded questions on a litany of celebrity gossip on Thursday as Donald Trump's lawyers attempted to portray him as an extortionist who helped exploit sex tapes for payments of several million dollars.

Keith Davidson, the lawyer who represented two women Daniels and Karen McDougal who said they had affairs with Trump and were paid to stay silent, gave jurors crucial insight into how the payment was made. Trump has denied the claims of McDougal, a former Playboy playmate, and Daniels.

Manhattan District Attorney AlvinBragg watched from the courtroom as a forensic specialist in his office, Doug Daus, explained in detail how data is extracted and preserved from electronic devices. Daus explained the data about the data and served as an expert entering into evidence text messages and conversations between people like Hope Hicks, a former Trump White House aide; Allen Weisselberg, former CFO of Trump Organizations; Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, and even Trump.

After reports that Trump closed his eyes daily during court proceedings, sometimes appearing to fall asleep, he backed down. I just close my beautiful blue eyes, sometimes, I listen intensely and I take in EVERYTHING!!! he said in a Truth Social article this afternoon.

Trump raises money despite gag order as lawyer fights him in court

While his lawyer Todd Blanche argued that Trump did not further violate the silence order, Trump's presidential campaign sought to raise money from it. Trump said he was COMPLETELY YAPPED and stuck in court all day in a message to his supporters urging them to send him money. The page included a survey asking whether you support President Trump more or less after each witch hunt, raid, indictment and arrest.

Blanche argued that Trump should be able to respond to attacks from Cohen, who is expected to testify later in the trial. Trump's lawyer also invoked President Joe Biden, saying Trump could not respond after the sitting president made an indirect reference to the trial by mentioning the stormy weather during recent remarks.

No one is forcing him, but he is running for president. He needs to be able to go and talk, said Blanche. Trump shook his head.

Prosecutors argued that Trump created an air of menace with statements they deemed corrosive to the case. Days earlier, Judge Juan Merchan fined Trump $9,000 for what prosecutors said were willful violations of the court order and warned that he faced prison time.

Blanche deplored the media attention given to this affair.

Every time we whisper to our client, it's broadcast live on all social media, Blanche said, referring to the rows of reporters sitting on the court benches behind Trump and his team who were watching their every move.

Carefully worded denials

Davidson, a Los Angeles lawyer who has represented clients in settlement agreements against high-profile celebrities, told jurors how the denials he issued on behalf of Daniels were, in his opinion, true while the Prosecutors were trying to pressure him into admitting the obscured truth.

Denying that Daniels and Trump had a romantic relationship was technically true, he said, on a very, very, very fine reading of it.

How is this technically correct? asked prosecutor Joshua Steinglass.

The focus should be on the definition of romantic, sexual and affair, Davidson said. I don't think anyone has ever claimed that an interaction between her and Mr. Trump was romantic.

He testified to other narrowly worded denials and repeatedly resisted any characterization of the payment to Daniels, instead saying it was a settlement.

Shady deals and tabloid secrets

Trump has closely watched his lawyer, Emil Bove, expose Davidson's involvement in several high-profile scandals.

He pointed to an article that Dylan Howard, a former National Enquirer editor who played a key role in the alleged McDougals buying scheme, co-wrote the story about a Hulk Hogan sex tape on which he made racist comments. Bove asked about an alleged extortion scheme surrounding the gang.

Bove asked about Davidson's involvement in a story about actor Lindsay Lohan's treatment at a rehab center (Davidson said he didn't remember), his dealings with a sex tape broker in connection with the Tila Tequila tape (Davidson didn't remember it yet), or his involvement in a widely publicized $2 million settlement from Charlie Sheen that the actor called tortious. Davidson denied any money extraction from Sheen, instead claiming that valid settlements had been executed.

He also asked Davidson if he used the words leverage and settler remorse in a conversation with Cohen, during a phone call that Cohen recorded. He was asked if he remembered saying about Trump: “If he loses this election, we all lose all fucking influence.” This case is worthless, Davidson admitted he did it. During cross-examination, the prosecution asked for more context, describing the conversation as occurring long after the election ended and as involving an attorney Daniels later retained.

This was a line of cross-examination intended to sow doubt about the nature of Daniels' deal and Davidson's motives.

Trump leaned back in his chair, arm slung over his shoulder, as Bove repeated to Davidson that he had never been in the same room as the former president until today.

Listen to the cassettes

Daus, the forensic expert, attested to the accuracy of the audio recordings of the phone calls that were deleted from Cohen's phone. Cohen recorded his conversation with Davidson and the defense played the conversations in court.

It's not just me who's affected. This is my whole family,” Cohen told Davidson. Nobody thinks about Michael.

Another recording heard Cohen and Trump talking about the McDougal deal, as Cohen explained his plans to create a company that would buy the rights to the story.

Pay cash, Trump tells Cohen in a recording played for the jury.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/sex-tapes-denials-trump-trial-highlights-recap-takeaway-rcna150504 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos