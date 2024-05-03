Politics
Who is Shyam Rangeela, competing from Varanasi against Narendra Modi? 10 things | Latest news India
Shyam Rangeela became an internet sensation due to his act of imitating Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was in 2017 that the Internet discovered him and his videos went viral. Seven years later, he contested as a candidate against Narendra Modi from Varanasi. In a video, he explained in detail why he wanted to run for office as an independent candidate. But this is not his debut in politics; the comedian joined the Aam Aadmi Party Rajasthan in 2022.
10 things to know about Shyam Rangeela
1. Shyam Rangeela is from Rajasthan. He was born in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan in 1994.
2. Coming from an agricultural background, Shyam Rangeela always aspired to become an actor and he started living his dream when his coming-of-age videos went viral.
3. His real name is Shyam Sundar. He participated in the show Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2017, but was ousted from the show for imitating Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi.
4. The video, which was never released, was leaked and went viral. At that time, Rangeela was criticized for “abusing” Modi, but he said he was a fan of Modi.
5. With his growing popularity, he received calls from many shows, but his script or act was not approved at the last moment, he said earlier while describing his acting career.
6. In 2022, Shyam Rangeela joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Rajasthan. Without any party position, he was allowed to work for the party independently.
7. Shyam Rangeela runs a YouTube channel which has 924,000 subscribers. The videos are mostly of his stand-up performances.
8. On his YouTube channel, he hosts a show called “Dhang ki baat” imitating Narendra Modi.
9. Recently, the comedian asked his supporters if he should contest independently from Varanasi.
ten. On May 1, he announced that he would contest from Varanasi. He said that what happened in Surat should not happen in Varanasi and someone's name should appear on the EVM and hence he decided to participate in the contest.
