Some financial executives in China spend nearly a third of their working time studying 'Xi thought,' report says





The study of “Xi Jinping Thought” has been mandated for certain companies operating in China.

The CCP seeks to ensure ideological loyalty in the face of economic headwinds.

It appears that employees of foreign companies are also involved in the “study sessions”. Employees of the global financial company black rockas well as other bankers and business leaders in China, reportedly spend up to a third of their working time on hardware-related work. to “Xi Jinping Thought” by Bloomberg. Study sessions have apparently become mandatory for many employees of non-state-owned companies, including foreign staff members of international companies. In June, some employees of financial firms Franklin Templeton and BlackRock were ordered to attend a conference on maintaining the party's leadership in the sector, Bloomberg reported. Some reported having to participate in activities or classes, or read numerous books on the subject each month. First published in 2017, Xi Jinping Thought sets out 14 principles through which China will prosper. He follows a model of Chinese leaders relying on original Marxist-Leninist teachings. Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, and Jiang Zemin all presented their own revised teachings on the theory behind China's communist political system. But Beijing's promotion of this doctrine is part of the trend of prioritizing ideology in order to maintain the party's hold on power. economic pressures have intensified. Chinese leader Xi Jinping.Lin Tao Zhang In addition to pressure to study Xi's doctrine, new laws have limited the ability of international banks to operate normally in China. Changes to the country's anti-espionage laws have hampered usual business practices, including gathering information about local markets, potential partners and competitors, and have also made it more difficult to accurately communicate to investors and regulators in cutting off access to certain sources of information to non-local people. businesses. In March, Deloitte was fined $31 million after an official investigation found “serious deficiencies” in its audit of a public debt management company, according to the Financial Times. At the same time, China's foreign relations law makes clear that foreign nationals will not be exempt from China's growing control over private businesses. “Foreigners and foreign organizations in mainland China must comply with Chinese law and must not endanger China's national security, harm the public interest of the company or undermine the public order of the society,” the law states. the Financial Times. Correction: September 19, 2023 An earlier version of this story misspelled Xi Jinping's name. Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.style.yahoo.com/finance/news/foreign-finance-execs-china-spending-213019368.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos