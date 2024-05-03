Turkey suspends trade with Israel due to 'humanitarian tragedy' in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in September 2023, just weeks before the outbreak of war. [Getty Images]

Turkey suspended all trade with Israel following its Gaza offensive, citing the “worsening humanitarian tragedy” in the Gaza Strip.

Turkey's Commerce Ministry said the measures would be in place until Israel allows an “uninterrupted and sufficient flow” of aid to Gaza.

Trade between the two countries was worth nearly $7 billion (5.6 billion) last year.

Israel's foreign minister has accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of acting like a “dictator.”

Israel Katz said on X that Mr. Erdogan “disregarded the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen and ignored international trade agreements.”

He added that he had instructed the Foreign Ministry to find alternatives to trade with Turkey, with a focus on local production and imports from other countries.

In a statement, Turkey said the trade suspension covered “all products.”

“Turkey will implement these new measures strictly and decisively until the Israeli government allows an uninterrupted and sufficient flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

In 1949, Turkey was the first Muslim-majority country to recognize Israel. But relations have deteriorated in recent decades.

In 2010, Turkey severed diplomatic ties with Israel after ten Turkish pro-Palestinian activists were killed in clashes with Israeli commandos who had boarded a Turkish ship attempting to break Israel's maritime blockade on the Gaza Strip.

Relations were restored in 2016, but the two countries expelled their top diplomats two years later in a dispute over Israel's killing of Palestinians amid protests on the Gaza-Israel border.

Mr Erdogan has become increasingly vocal in his criticism of Israel since Hamas' deadly attack on Israel on October 7 last year.

In January, he said the military offensive launched by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in response was “nothing less than what Hitler did.”

Mr. Netanyahu responded: “Erdogan, who is committing genocide against the Kurds, who holds the world record for imprisoning journalists opposed to his regime, is the last person who can preach morality to us.”

Earlier this week, Israel reopened the Erez crossing in northern Gaza to aid trucks. [EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock]

Israel has come under increasing criticism over living conditions in the Gaza Strip. A U.N.-backed assessment said last month that 1.1 million people were facing catastrophic famine and that famine was imminent in northern Gaza in May.

On Thursday, the White House said a pier built by the U.S. military to facilitate the delivery of aid to the territory would be opened within days.

The United States released photos showing logistics ships and personnel assembling the floating pier from steel segments, next to a US Navy ship.

However, the UN says a maritime corridor can never replace land delivery and that land routes are the only way to deliver the bulk of needed supplies.

Earlier this week, Israel reopened the Erez crossing in the northern Gaza Strip to humanitarian convoys, under pressure from its Western allies and following repeated calls from international humanitarian organizations.

However, Jordan said some of its humanitarian trucks were attacked by Israeli settlers before reaching the crossing point.

A recent A UN-backed report has provided concrete statistical evidence that the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is turning into a man-made famine.

The UN's top human rights official, Volker Trk, told the BBC there was a “plausible” case that Israel was using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza.

Israel denies limiting aid deliveries and has criticized the UN for failing to distribute it to those in need inside Gaza.

Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza to destroy Hamas in response to the group's attack on southern Israel on October 7, in which around 1,200 people were killed and 253 others taken hostage.

Since then, more than 34,500 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israel and Hamas that “the time has come” to reach a deal to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and free the remaining hostages held there. He said a deal was on the table and Hamas should accept it.

The mediators are awaiting a response from Hamas to the latest proposal.

This would involve a 40-day ceasefire and the release of more than 30 Israeli hostages in exchange for many more Palestinian prisoners.