Who is Keith Davidson, the lawyer who negotiated secret payments from Trump? : NPR





Attorney Keith Davidson, who represented former Playboy model Karen McDougal, testified Tuesday in Manhattan state court in Donald Trump's criminal trial on charges of falsifying business records.



Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

NEW YORK Keith Davidson returned to the stand Thursday and concluded his testimony against former President Donald Trump in a criminal trial in New York.

Davidson, who had represented the two women at the center of the trial, began testifying Tuesday afternoon.

He was the sixth witness to testify against the former president in the case. Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York to conceal damaging information to influence the 2016 presidential election. Trump claims the lawsuit itself constitutes “election interference” in because of the way he is disrupting his 2024 presidential bid.

Who is Keith Davidson and what is his place in the prosecution's case?

Davidson testified that he was at one time the attorney for Karen McDougal, a Playboy model, and Stormy Daniels, an adult film star. Both women claimed to have had affairs with Trump, stories that the prosecution claims Trump wanted to quash while he was running in the 2016 presidential election.

He testified that he negotiated the payments McDougal and Daniels received in exchange for selling their stories to the National Enquirer tabloid. Executives at the National Enquirer promised Trump they would help his campaign by finding stories that could be damaging and paying for the rights to those stories, but never running them.

These payments constitute the 34 “falsified” business documents that Trump allegedly made. In opening statements, prosecutors argued that Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, submitted 11 “false invoices” paid by checks with “false entries” signed by Trump himself. Trump has pleaded not guilty and says he only paid his lawyer.

On Thursday, Davidson checked contracts and emails showing an agreement with Cohen to pay Stormy Daniels $130,000 in exchange for the rights to her story. On the stand, Davidson explained that for weeks, Cohen missed deadlines to pay the money; eventually, he said, the money was paid.

On election night, Davidson sent National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard a text saying, “What have we done?

Davidson, who testified, said: “It was understood that our activities could have contributed in some way to Donald Trump's presidential activity. »

Earlier in the week, jurors saw text exchanges between Davidson and Howard showing Davidson negotiating dollar amounts for McDougal and Daniels. He also said he knew the tabloid would not publish these articles. He said he was seeking the biggest payout for his clients and knew it would benefit Trump's election efforts, even though he was unaware of the specific deal Trump had with the tabloid executives.

What did Trump's lawyers ask him about?

Trump's lawyer, Emil Bove, sought to discredit Davidson, pointing out that he had made several similar deals in the past for other celebrity clients without it veering into extortion.

The jury also heard recorded conversations between Davidson and Cohen in which they discussed paying Daniels. The defense asked Davidson if he used the election as a way to influence Trump to pay. As a reorientation, Davidson said he wasn't using elections as leverage.

The defense relied heavily on the fact that Davidson had never spoken to Trump or been in the same room with him before Tuesday and that Trump himself had never signed the agreement, which included names of code: Peggy Peterson for Daniels and David Dennison for Trump. The line above the name David Dennison on the contract is blank.

Who else did the jury hear from?

After Davidson, jurors heard from Doug Daus, a supervising forensic analyst in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's high-tech analysis unit. He testified to the authentication of telephone data; Prosecutors played a recording of Cohen and Trump in which Cohen can be heard telling Trump: “I have to open a company for the transfer of all this information about our friend David.” »

“David” could have referred to Trump's pseudonym David Dennison, or to David Pecker, one of the men who struck a deal to stop bad press and help Trump's campaign.

Over the past two weeks, jurors also heard testimony from:

Pecker, former CEO of American Media Inc. He testified about striking a deal with Trump and Cohen in 2015 to help Trump's campaign by finding potentially damaging stories and helping kill them. Rhona Graff, longtime executive assistant at the Trump Organization. She testified against her former boss about how she entered McDougal and Daniels' contact information into the Trump Organization directory. His testimony verified Trump's contact lists. Gary Farro, former banker at First Republic Bank. He testified about opening accounts for Cohen that would eventually be used to pay Daniels. He added that if he had known what the accounts would be used for, they might never have been opened. Robert Browning, executive director of C-SPAN archives. He fact-checked two 2016 Trump campaign clips and a 2017 press conference clip in which Trump called Cohen a talented lawyer and where Trump called the women's allegations lies. Phillip Thompson of Esquire Deposition Solutions. He verified the video and transcript of a deposition Trump gave in 2022 for his civil defamation lawsuit against writer E. Jean Carroll. In a video clip played from the deposition, Trump confirms his wife is Melania Trump and her handle Truth Social, among other things.

Daus resumes his testimony Friday; Cohen, Daniels and former White House aide Hope Hicks remain on the witness list.

Andrea Bernstein contributed to this report.

