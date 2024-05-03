Karanganyar farmer offers sacrificial cow to President Jokowi – Solopos.com





SOLOPOS.COM – Limousin and heavy metal cattle ranging from 600 kg to 800 kg belonging to breeders in Cabeyan, Pandeyan Village, Tasikmadu District, Karanganyar Regency, Suparno, Wednesday (1/5/2024). (Solopos.com/Indah Septiyaning W)

Solopos.com, KARANGANYAR–Cattle breeder from Cabeyan Hamlet, Pandeyan Village, Tasikmadu District, Karanganyar Regency, Suparno, whose cattle were purchased by President Joko Widodo to be sacrificed on Iduladha 2023start preparing. There are at least five Limousin and metal cows, weighing more than 600 kilograms (kg), ready to be offered as sacrificial animals to President Jokowi. Promotion

Suparno said that to become a sacrificial animal, President Jokowi must meet the cow's health and weight requirements. Based on his two years of experience, he said the presidency had set a weight requirement of at least 600 kg for President Jokowi's sacrificial cow. Then, according to the results of the health check, the cow intended for the president's sacrificial animal must be free of heartworm disease and of course in good health. “I have five of the ten cows that will be sold as sacrificial animals. “These are Limousin and metal cows, their weight at the time of sacrifice will be more than 600 kg,” he said during a speech at the cow enclosure on Wednesday (1/5/2024). Suparno admitted that he really takes care of the health and weight of his livestock. With the hope that his livestock can be considered as President Jokowi's sacrificial animal on Eid al-Adha this year. To keep the cows healthy and protected against various diseases and viruses, Suparno gives them vitamin injections. Likewise for cow feed, he processes his own livestock feed from corn, peanut shells, concentrate, fleece and others. He also keeps the cage clean so that the health of his livestock is maintained until Eid al-Adha. “I always check the cow laboratories regularly. “Thank God so far the cows are all healthy and free of heartworms,” he said. For breeders, he says he is very wary of the various diseases that could infect cattle. Some of these diseases include foot and mouth disease (FMD), LSD virus (Lumpy skin disease) and now we are starting to be wary of the appearance of wounds on the cow's body. The disease believed to be caused by this virus is currently haunting breeders. “We remain vigilant for diseases or viruses in cows. “One of them is keeping the pen clean and giving the cows vitamins,” he said. He said the sale price of livestock began to increase as Eid al-Adha approached. For his livestock, he sets the sale price from IDR 35 million to IDR 60 million. Year after year, he says buyers of his cows for sacrificial animals come from Jakarta and its surrounding areas. Including President Joko Widodo who purchased sacrificial animals last year. Check out other news and articles at Google News Discover various selected and latest news from Solopos.com on the WhatsApp channel by clicking on Soloposcom and Telegram Group “Latest news from Solopos.com” Click on this link.

