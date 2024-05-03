Debt reform looms large on the continent

Xi Jinping

The third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party will be held in July to “further deepen reform and advance China's modernization.”

Over the years, the third plenary sessions have mainly been used by Beijing to make major economic decisions.

At the Third Plenum of the Central Committee in 1978, then-paramount leader Deng Xiaoping paved the way for China's economic takeoff.

The next session will be held later than usual, as third plenary sessions are usually held a year after a leader comes to power.

President Xi Jinping won a third term at the 20th Party Congress in October 2022.

The delay has already sparked speculation that larger-than-expected economic policies would be decided and announced at this session to set the direction of the country's economic development in the medium term.

The Politburo statement carried by Xinhua did not provide any explanation for the delay in the meeting. However, this is believed to be related to the difficult internal and external situations facing Beijing's leaders.

Internally, the country is experiencing difficulties in post-pandemic recovery, a collapse in the real estate sector, stratospheric local government debt, a lack of private investment and low consumer confidence.

Externally, confrontations with the United States and neighboring countries have intensified.

Simply put, the country is at a crossroads.

Although it remains to be seen what the main policies will be, the Xinhua report offers many clues.

In addition to the Politburo work report, the session will focus on “comprehensively deepening reform and promoting China's modernization.”

He also referred, in a relatively high position, to a “document” aimed at promoting high-quality integrated development in the Yangtze River Delta.

And the press release did not lack key words.

“Reform” is mentioned several times. The statement largely states that deepening reforms is essential to maintaining the socialist system, modernizing governance and building a stronger Marxist party.

In other words, it is politically important.

On the economy, the Xinhua statement said that further reform should be led by that of the economic system, with greater attention being paid to “system integration” to provide an “institutional guarantee for modernization.” Chinese”.

He mentions in particular a “new mechanism” which will be put in place to facilitate “cooperation between the government and private capital” while stimulating private investment.

To help local governments meet their debts and budgetary needs, it provides that special very long-term Treasury bonds will be issued at an early – rather than late – stage. The issuance of special purpose bonds will also be accelerated.

The real estate sector is also expected to undergo major reform, with the implementation of a “new real estate sector model” to promote high-quality development.

The policies that will be discussed at the next plenum will likely be far-reaching.

If Deng prepared the ground for China's takeoff in 1978, Xi will prepare the country for its next stage of challenges.