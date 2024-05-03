Politics
Debt reform looms large on the continent
The third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party will be held in July to “further deepen reform and advance China's modernization.”
Over the years, the third plenary sessions have mainly been used by Beijing to make major economic decisions.
At the Third Plenum of the Central Committee in 1978, then-paramount leader Deng Xiaoping paved the way for China's economic takeoff.
The next session will be held later than usual, as third plenary sessions are usually held a year after a leader comes to power.
President Xi Jinping won a third term at the 20th Party Congress in October 2022.
The delay has already sparked speculation that larger-than-expected economic policies would be decided and announced at this session to set the direction of the country's economic development in the medium term.
The Politburo statement carried by Xinhua did not provide any explanation for the delay in the meeting. However, this is believed to be related to the difficult internal and external situations facing Beijing's leaders.
Internally, the country is experiencing difficulties in post-pandemic recovery, a collapse in the real estate sector, stratospheric local government debt, a lack of private investment and low consumer confidence.
Externally, confrontations with the United States and neighboring countries have intensified.
Simply put, the country is at a crossroads.
Although it remains to be seen what the main policies will be, the Xinhua report offers many clues.
In addition to the Politburo work report, the session will focus on “comprehensively deepening reform and promoting China's modernization.”
He also referred, in a relatively high position, to a “document” aimed at promoting high-quality integrated development in the Yangtze River Delta.
And the press release did not lack key words.
“Reform” is mentioned several times. The statement largely states that deepening reforms is essential to maintaining the socialist system, modernizing governance and building a stronger Marxist party.
In other words, it is politically important.
On the economy, the Xinhua statement said that further reform should be led by that of the economic system, with greater attention being paid to “system integration” to provide an “institutional guarantee for modernization.” Chinese”.
He mentions in particular a “new mechanism” which will be put in place to facilitate “cooperation between the government and private capital” while stimulating private investment.
To help local governments meet their debts and budgetary needs, it provides that special very long-term Treasury bonds will be issued at an early – rather than late – stage. The issuance of special purpose bonds will also be accelerated.
The real estate sector is also expected to undergo major reform, with the implementation of a “new real estate sector model” to promote high-quality development.
The policies that will be discussed at the next plenum will likely be far-reaching.
If Deng prepared the ground for China's takeoff in 1978, Xi will prepare the country for its next stage of challenges.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thestandard.com.hk/section-news/section/17/262461/Debt-reform-looms-large-in-the-mainland
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A 3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes the Oklahoma City metro
- Debt reform looms large on the continent
- How the US is violating its own Leahy Act to secure military support for Israel | Political news
- Stock Market Today: Live Updates
- Chromecast with Google TV Wi-Fi issues with Google Nest Wi-Fi
- Heartbreaking latest video shows cricket star Josh Baker taking three wickets in final match, just hours before his death at 20
- Rival Hollywood studio just offered to buy Paramount in major shake-up
- The ugly yellow dress was (mostly) the real Bill Blass
- I can't reconnect the camera after changing the internet…
- Karanganyar farmer offers sacrificial cow to President Jokowi – Solopos.com
- Linton: West Side Casino Questions
- Humphrey gets 500th career strikeout, Dukes Fall to Coastal Carolina