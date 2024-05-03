



Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was diverted from vote because he didn't have the right photo IDENTIFIERaccording to reports. The conservative politicianof which government presented the IDENTIFIER law, was initially turned back by staff in South Oxfordshire, where there is a election vote for a new Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, Sky News first reported. A spokesman for Mr Johnson did not deny that he did not initially show identification when asked by the network, but said he had managed to vote on Thursday. Mr Johnson is not the only person to be surprised by the new rules and the shadow of the Labor Party. Veterans Minister Steve McCabe has called for a complete review of the discredited policy after what he described as multiple problems. He spoke out after several former service members complained about not being able to use their veteran ID cards as a valid means of voter identification. Veterans Affairs Minister Johnny Mercer apologized and promised to do everything possible to have the item added to the list of valid identification documents. A Number 10 spokeswoman said: “We intend to add the new veteran card, which was launched in January, to the official list. The government is consulting on adding the card to the list of acceptable voter ID cards, which already includes armed forces ID cards. Thursday's election is the first time many voters in England and Wales have had to show ID to vote, under arrangements first put in place during last year's local elections. Acceptable forms of identification include a passport, driving license, proof of age (Pass) cards, blue badges and some discounted travel cards. After voting closed, the Electoral Commission said most voters were able to vote despite ID requirements. Our first assessment of the elections is that they went well and that millions of voters were able to exercise their democratic rights, a spokesperson said. This is a testament to the efforts of election administrators, who work tirelessly to ensure the smooth running and integrity of the polls. A number of new electoral law measures were in force at these elections, including first-time voter identification in Wales and parts of England. The voting community has worked hard to prepare voters for these changes. Most voters who wanted to vote were able to do so. We will now begin collecting stories from voters, election administrators, partner organizations and activists to understand their experiences of the elections and identify any potential barriers to participation.

