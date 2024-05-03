Nothing but prison will force a defiant Trump to follow court orders





Former President Donald Trump won't be deterred by nine $1,000 fines for violating a hush order. And his track record shows he won't be deterred by $1,000 fines for criminal contempt of court.

Imprisonment is the only option.

Under the law, Judge Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing the former president's secret trial, can impose the following options: a fine of not more than $1,000, imprisonment of not more than 30 days, or both.

Before the trial even began, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office requested that Trump be held in contempt of court for violating the court order restricting out-of-court statements. The prosecution alleged that Trump made three social media posts regarding potential witnesses.

This silence order states that Trump is prohibited from “making public statements about known or reasonably foreseeable witnesses regarding their potential participation” in his trial. While that motion was pending, Trump made seven other statements on social media that the prosecution said violated the silence order.

Judge Merchan has now ruled that nine of those statements violated the silence order and held him for criminal contempt; he fined him up to $1,000 for each violation.

He went on to state that “the court will not tolerate continued willful violations of its lawful orders” and that it would imprison Trump “if necessary and appropriate in the circumstances.”

So, a $9,000 fine and a stern warning for what amounts to attempted witness intimidation.

It is worth remembering that Trump was found responsible for sexual assault and defamation against E. Jean Carroll in another Manhattan courtroom in May 2023; a jury awarded him $5 million in damages.

Undeterred by this ruling, Trump continued to defame Carroll, leading to a second trial in which Trump was ordered to pay him $83.3 million. This sum includes $65 million in punitive damages to deter Trump from continuing to defame her.

Trump also spent $76.7 million over the past two years on legal fees and took millions of dollars in campaign contributions to fund his defense. The threat of a $1,000 fine every time he makes a public statement or social media post about a witness or juror is simply not a deterrent.

A $1,000 fine also makes no sense for indigent defendants. When faced with overwhelming evidence against them and a long prison sentence if convicted, not only can they not afford the fine, but they are also undeterred by the threat of prison since the time spent behind bars seems to be obvious in both cases.

Judge Merchan has a defendant who is not in custody, who is unlikely to receive any jail time even if convicted, and who is undeterred by the threat of a 1,000 fine $.

Should we expect him to hold back when speaking to the press each day as he enters and leaves the courthouse, at night when he posts on Truth Social, and on weekends when he walks around and declaims at political rallies?

It seems almost certain that Trump will continue to violate the silence order, which he has repeatedly denounced as violating his right to free speech, despite the fact that any attempt to induce a witness to avoid testifying during a trial is a felony in New York.

The prosecution even refused to provide the defense with the names of its first three witnesses, as a courtesy, because it feared he would attack them on social media. When Trump's defense attorneys said they would order their client not to post anything about the witnesses on social media, Judge Merchan responded, “I don't think you can make that statement.” »

Then there are the numerous ways Trump could violate the silence order and commit criminal contempt of court.

Trump cannot make public statements about witnesses in this trial, he cannot make statements about prosecutors (with the exception of prosecutor-elect Alvin Bragg), and he cannot make statements about jurors. He is also prohibited by New York Judiciary Law Section 750 from engaging in “contemptuous or insolent conduct” during the proceedings or publishing “a false or manifestly inaccurate report” about the proceedings.

Trump wants to undermine the legitimacy of his trial for political purposes. He therefore has a strong incentive to attack witnesses, prosecutors and jury members. Judge Merchan should not allow Trump’s wealth to shield him from the consequences of his actions.

If Trump continues to defy a lawful court order, Judge Mercan should not hesitate to use the only effective deterrent permitted by law: imprisonment.

John Gross is a clinical associate professor of law at the University of Wisconsin Law School and director of the Public Defender Project.

