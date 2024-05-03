Turkey suspends trade with Israel due to Gaza conflict DW 05/03/2024





Turkey suspended all trade with Israel on Thursday, citing “the worsening humanitarian tragedy” in Gaza. “Israel-related export and import transactions were halted, covering all products,” Turkey’s Commerce Ministry said in a statement. He said the measures would remain in force until Israel allows “an uninterrupted and sufficient flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.” The two countries had a trade volume of $6.8 billion (6.3 billion) in 2023. Katz accuses Erdogan of breaking agreements Earlier, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of breaking agreements by blocking Israeli exports and imports. “This is how a dictator behaves, ignoring the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen and ignoring international trade agreements,” Katz wrote on X, formerly Twitter. He said Israel would create alternatives to trade with Turkey, focusing on local production and imports from other countries. Thursday's announcement follows restrictions imposed last month on a wide range of Turkish exports to Israel. At the time, Turkey said Israel had blocked an attempt by the Turkish air force to drop aid into Gaza. Relations between Turkey and Israel deteriorate Turkey, one of the few Muslim-majority countries to recognize Israel, has seen large demonstrations of support for Palestinians in Gaza. After years of thawing relations, Turkey has become one of the harshest critics of Israeli military operations in Gaza, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calling Israel a “terrorist state.” Erdogan has defended Hamas and publicly criticized Israel vehemently. Image: Murat Cetinmuhurdar/TUR Presidency/Anadolu/photo alliance On October 7, Hamas operatives attacked Israel, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people. The militants also took more than 200 people hostage. Israel soon after launched a ground operation in Gaza to destroy Hamas. The militant group is classified as a terrorist organization by Israel, the US and the EU, among others. More than 80 percent of the Gaza Strip's total population of 2.3 million has been displaced by the fighting, and the death toll in Gaza has reached more than 34,500 people. lo/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)

