In Wisconsin, Donald Trump calls secret trial judge “crooked”

Donald Trump briefly returned to the campaign trail Wednesday and called the judge presiding over his secret trial crooked, a day after he was arrested for contempt of court and threatened with prison time for violating a silence order.

Trump's remarks at events in the battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan were closely watched after he was fined $9,000 for making public statements about people linked to the criminal case. In imposing the fine for posts on Trump's Truth Social account and campaign website, Judge Juan M. Merchan said that if Trump continued to violate his orders, he would “impose a term of imprisonment.”

There is no crime. I have a corrupt judge. He's a totally conflicted judge, Trump said while addressing supporters at an event in Waukesha, Wis., asserting once again that this case and others against him were being pursued by the House Blanche to undermine his campaign.

The former president is attempting to achieve a balance unprecedented in American history by running for a second term as the presumptive Republican nominee while also battling felony charges in New York. Trump frequently attacks Merchan, prosecutors and potential witnesses at his rallies and on social media, lines of attack that sit well with his supporters but have potentially put him in further legal jeopardy.

A large crowd listens to former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Waukesha Expo Center on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Jeffrey Phelps for Wisconsin Watch)

Later, at a rally in Freeland, Michigan, he said he was forced to spend days in a kangaroo courtroom and claimed without evidence that the prosecutor was following administration orders. by Joe Biden.

I have to do two of these things a day. You know why? Because I'm in New York all the time with the Biden trial, he said. It's a false trial. They're doing it to try to take away your powers, to try to take away your candidate.

Even before the secret trial began on April 15, Trump had held only a handful of public campaign events since becoming his party's presumptive nominee in March.

The silence order prohibits him from making public statements about witnesses, jurors and some others linked to his hush money case. Trump is still free to criticize the judge and the prosecutor.

Trump insists he is simply exercising his right to free speech, but the offensive posts from his Truth Social account and campaign website have been removed. Merchan is evaluating other alleged violations of the hush order and will hear arguments Thursday.

Manhattan prosecutors argued that Trump and his associates participated in an illegal scheme to influence the 2016 presidential campaign by buying and then burying negative stories. He pleaded not guilty.

Trump's visits to Wisconsin and Michigan mark his second trip to swing states in just a month. In previous rallies, the former president focused largely on immigration, referring to people who are in the United States illegally and suspected of crimes like animals.

Meanwhile, Democrats hope to remind voters ahead of those visits of Trump's stance on abortion, which Trump openly fears could be a political liability for him and Republicans.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan met Wednesday with a half-dozen women, including a family doctor, and warned that a second Trump term would threaten abortion rights, even in her state, which has listed these rights in its constitution after the Supreme Court overturned it. national procedural rights.

Whitmer appeared with the women at a Flint bookstore, surrounded by signs reading Stop Trump's Attacks on Health Care and Stop Trump's Abortion Ban. She told reporters not to believe Trump's assertion in an interview with Time Magazine that Republicans would never have enough votes in the U.S. Senate to pass a national abortion ban.

We can't trust anything Donald Trump says when it comes to abortion. So no one should take comfort in the fact that, yes, they want an abortion ban, but they won't get it because they don't think having 60 votes in the Senate is helpful. It’s bullshit, she said.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Waukesha Expo Center, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Jeffrey Phelps for Wisconsin Watch)

Wisconsin and Michigan are among a handful of battleground states expected to decide the 2024 elections.

For Trump to win both states, he must do well in suburban areas like areas outside Milwaukee and Saginaw, Michigan, where he visited Wednesday. He underperformed in suburban areas in this year's primary, even though he dominated the Republican field overall.

Trump has repeatedly falsely claimed that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Trump's losses in battleground states in 2020 have withstood recounts, audits and scrutiny by the Justice Department and outside observers.

In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Wednesday, Trump did not commit to accepting the results of the 2024 election.

If everything is honest, I will happily accept the results. I'm not changing that, Trump said. If not, you must fight for the rights of the country.

The Associated Press Scott Bauer, Adriana Gomez Licon and Michelle L. Price contributed to this report.

