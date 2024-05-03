Pakistani court reserves verdict on Imran Khan's wife's request to be removed from house arrest





Historic moment: Pakistani satellite in orbit as part of high-stakes Chinese lunar mission

ISLAMABAD: Developers of ICUBE-Qamar (ICUBE-Q), a cubic satellite set to become Pakistan's first entry into lunar orbit under China's Change-6 mission tomorrow Friday, described it as a historic moment that will open new avenues for the South Asian nation's future deep space missions.

Change 6 is a Chinese and Pakistani robotic lunar exploration mission that will attempt Beijing's second sample return mission and aims to obtain the first-ever soil and rock samples from the far side of the Moon and return them to Earth. The samples will contain material ejected from the lunar mantle and will be used to provide insight into the history of the Moon, Earth and the solar system.

The first phase of the mission is expected to last approximately 53 days. Like its predecessors, the spacecraft is named after the Chinese lunar goddess Change.

Around 100 students from the Pakistan Institute of Space Technology (IST) contributed to the development of the satellite, which is scheduled to launch into lunar orbit at 12:50 p.m. PST on Friday, May 3, 2024 from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan, China.

This is Pakistan's first deep space mission which is indeed a historic moment and after which perhaps in future more deep space missions can be planned , Khurram Khurshid, head of the department of electrical engineering and computer science at IST and co-leader of the project. satellite project, told Arab News.

Pakistan's proposal to build the satellite was accepted by the China National Space Agency (CNSA) based on plans submitted by eight member states of the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization (APSCO).

In the first month of 2022, among all the proposals from APSCO member states, the Chinese space agency carefully evaluated and selected the one that turned out to be ours, which was an important moment for us since our proposal was chosen for a deep space mission.

The design, development and qualification of the ICUBE-Q satellite was led by IST faculty and students in collaboration with China's Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU), with support from the National Space Agency of Pakistan, SUPARCO.

Along with faculty members, approximately 100 students contributed to various aspects of the satellite, including electrical engineering for electronics, aerospace engineering for control systems, computer science for software, and mechanical engineering /materials to identify materials suitable for the moon's harsh environment, Khurshid said. .

The ICUBE-Q has two cameras as a payload to take images of the lunar surface that will be transmitted to Earth for analysis, the official said.

Khurshid said that after the selection in 2022, it took two years of round-the-clock work by students and researchers to complete the project on time.

The design and development of the satellite was completed about eight months ago after rigorous qualification tests, some conducted internally and others by SPARCO, it said.

The satellite was then sent to China eight months ago for further verification to ensure it met all requirements.

China's strict standards meant that even minor deviations could result in rejection, highlighting the importance of successful qualification tests, he added, and once those tests were successfully completed, it marked an important milestone as they validated our designs and confirmed the readiness of the satellites for the mission.

The major cost of such missions was the substantial funding required to launch a satellite, Khurshid said, adding that the cost of manufacturing the satellite was not high and was financed by SUPARCO:

This is a small satellite, like a 7 kg satellite, so it does not represent a large cost since the major costs required for launching a satellite will be provided free of charge by China.

After getting the free launch opportunity, all the faculty and students involved were very enthusiastic and devoted their efforts to this project, Khurshid said.

Four members of the Pakistani team are in China to witness this historic launch.

