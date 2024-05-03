Boris Johnson turned away from polling station after forgetting his ID | Political news





Boris Johnson was turned away from his local polling station while trying to vote in the local elections after forgetting to bring acceptable photo ID. Sky News understands polling station staff were forced to remove the former prime minister after he failed to comply with legislation he introduced while in Downing Street. Mr Johnson, who introduced the electoral law requiring photo ID in 2022, was trying to vote in south Oxfordshire, where a police and crime commissioner for the Thames Valley was being elected. selection. Follow live: Conservatives expect to lose hundreds of seats in council elections He posted on X on Thursday morning: “The polls are now open. Vote Conservative today!” The electoral law has proven controversial amid concerns it could have a chilling effect on voting, particularly among disadvantaged groups. In 2023, the Electoral Commission warned that the new law, which requires people to show acceptable photo ID when voting in person, could exclude hundreds of thousands of people, including those with disabilities and from backgrounds. ethnic minorities. The commission found that in last May's local elections, 14,000 people were unable to vote because they could not afford to vote. acceptable ID. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





In England, passports, driving licenses, blue badges and some local travel cards are accepted forms of identification for voters. A spokesman for Mr Johnson did not deny he had failed to show identification, saying only: “Mr Johnson voted Conservative.” Separately, the government also announced plans to make veterans' ID cards a valid form of voter identification after former military personnel were turned away from polling stations. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





Veterans Affairs Minister Johnny Mercer apologized to those who were unable to use their veterans' ID cards to vote in local elections, promising to “do everything I can” to ensure it is added to the list of valid identity documents. A Number 10 spokeswoman said: “Our intention is that the new veteran card, which was rolled out in January, will be added to the official list. »

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp Keep up to date with all the latest news from the UK and around the world by following Sky News Tap here Mr Mercer's apology came after army veteran Adam Diver complained about being turned away from his local polling station after showing his veteran's card. Mr Diver, 48, was seeking to vote in Fleetwood, Lancashire, but was turned away after presenting his card, and described the experience as leaving him “gutted”. Labor said the government had had years to ensure the veterans card was included on the list of valid voter IDs, after it began rolling out the cards in 2019.

