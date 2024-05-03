All that's left for Pakistan's military establishment is to assassinate me: Former PM Imran Khan writes from prison





Jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the country's military establishment will assassinate him, adding that he would prefer death to slavery. In an article in the British daily The Telegraph, Khan, president of Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), wrote on Thursday May 2 that at present, Pakistan and its people are in confrontation with each other . .

“Almost two years ago, a staged vote of no confidence was held against my government and a government cobbled together by the military establishment emerged,” Khan wrote. “Since then, the military establishment, under the direct leadership of General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, has tried every tactic to decimate the presence of my party in the political environment of Pakistan,” he added.

What Imran Khan said

Khan stressed that the oppression, torture and denial “of our electoral symbol have been widely documented, but nothing has worked for the military and the powerless civilian leaders who act as their puppets.”

“Pakistan’s general elections on February 8, 2024 have shown the utter failure of their design,” he wrote in The Telegraph.

Khan further said that the state's response has been to unleash more oppression and violence, not only against PTI workers but also against human rights defenders. The former prime minister pointed out that there has been a systematic attempt to destroy the independent functioning of Pakistan's judiciary at all levels.

He also spoke of the current economic crisis and the increase in terrorism in the country.

“The military establishment has done everything they can against me. All they have to do is assassinate me. I have publicly stated that if anything happens to me or my wife, General Asim Munir would be responsible for it But I am not afraid because my faith is strong, I would prefer death to slavery,” he added.

PTI alleges fraud in February 8 elections

Khan's remarks in the British daily come as the PTI alleges fraud in the February 8 general elections.

The elections resulted in a fragmented mandate. Independent candidates backed by the PTI won 93 seats in the 336-member National Assembly. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won 75 seats, while the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) won 54 seats and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) won 54 seats. won 17 seats.

The PML-N reached a post-election agreement with the PPP and smaller parties to come to power at the federal level.

The PTI said the powerful establishment had favored the PML-N and the Election Commission had deliberately used a different form of declaring the results to steal the mandate that belonged to it.

We won 180 seats in the February 8 elections. Our seats were allocated to other parties through Form 47, PTI's Gohar Ali Khan told reporters. Khan said the party had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the alleged rigging, but the plea was yet to be fixed for hearing.

We are publishing a 300-page white paper to inform the public about how their mandate was stolen, he added.

(With contribution from agencies)

Harshit Sabarwal

Journalist. MMA striker.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/all-that-is-left-for-pakistan-military-establishment-is-to-murder-me-ex-pm-imran-khan-writes-from-jail-717534 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos