Who is he? Everything you need to know about him India TV





Image Source: @Narendramodi PM Modi meets Jam Saheb Shri Shatrusalyasinhji in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on former cricketer Jam Saheb Shri Shatrusalyasinhji, amid his hectic election campaign, in Gujarat's Jamnagar. Speaking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister wrote that he had a wonderful interaction with him, adding that meeting him was always a pleasure. “On reaching Jamnagar, I visited the residence of Jam Saheb Shri Shatrusalyasinhji and had a wonderful interaction with him. Meeting him is always a delight. His warmth and wisdom are exemplary,” PM Modi wrote on x. Who is Jam Saheb Shatrusalyasinhji? Jam Saheb Shatrusalyasinhji is a former first-class cricketer and the last person to hold the title of Maharaja of Nawanagar. Shatrusalyasinhji had headed the Saurashtra Cricket Association after retiring from active sports. Shatrusalyasinhji made his cricket debut in 1958-59 when he played for Saurashtra against Bombay. He played three matches in 195960, four in 196162 and four in 196263. In 1966-67, Shatrusalyasinhji represented Saurashtra as captain as it was his last season in the Ranji Trophy. The same year, Shatrusalyasinhji captained the Indian Starlets and guided them to the final of the Moin-ud-Dowlah Gold Cup tournament. Shatrusalyasinhji was also picked for the West Zone to play against the West Indies. Shatrusalyasinhji as the last Maharaja of Jamnagar Shatrusalyasinhji is the last Maharaja of Jamnagar before Nawanagar. The Maharaja of Jamnagar is called Jam Saheb, from the Jam Jadeja clan of Rajputs. He married a member of the Nepalese royal family and succeeded to the title of Maharaja Jam Saheb of Nawanagar in February 1966 upon the death of his father. When the Twenty-sixth Amendment to the Indian Constitution was passed in 1971, abolishing purses and princely private rights, he became SS Jam Saheb Sri Shatrusalyasinhji. ALSO READ |Pakistan desperate to appoint 'Shehzada' PM: PM Modi targets Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat's Anand

