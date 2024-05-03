Politics
As China's Xi Jinping visits Europe and Ukraine, trade and investment likely to top agenda | KWKT
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) Ukraine, trade and investment are expected to dominate Chinese leader Xi Jinping's first trip to Europe in five years, as the Asian giant rebuilds its foreign relations after a prolonged absence during the Covid-19 pandemic. 19.
Xi will begin his tour in Paris on Monday, meeting French President Emmanuel Macron, who has emphasized the idea of European strategic autonomy from the United States. During a visit to Beijing last year, Macron sparked controversy by saying that France would not necessarily always align with the United States in foreign policy, an apparent reference to American support for the autonomous republic of Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary.
After leaving France, Xi will visit Hungary and Serbia, both seen as friendly to China and close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, fending off Western criticism of his full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Xi's European visits will be closely monitored in Washington for signs of waning support for his key foreign policy goals.
The Chinese leader will arrive in France as Paris puts the finishing touches on its preparations to host the Summer Olympics, an event in which China is investing huge amounts of national prestige.
France views Xi's visit, which officially marks 60 years of French-Chinese diplomatic relations, as an important diplomatic moment and wants to focus on China's broader relations with the EU. Macron invited the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to the discussions on Monday.
It comes a month before Macron, who is positioning himself as Europe's diplomatic leader, hosts Biden for a similar state visit.
It is also a sign of the good mood sparked by Macron's visit to China in April last year,” said Kerry Brown, professor of Chinese studies and director of the Lau China Institute at Kings College London.
This is a highly strategic visit by Xi to Europe. And in its route one can guess the features of Chinese policy towards Europe, strengthening traditional ties as much as possible and strengthening new ones, Brown said.
Xi is also visiting Budapest, where Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn, in power for 14 years, faces political challenges from the opposition because of his authoritarian style.
Hungary sits halfway between its membership in the EU and NATO and an unusual openness to diplomatic and trade relations with eastern autocracies such as Russia and China.
Orbn, a right-wing populist who has forged close ties with Russia, delayed Sweden's entry into NATO for months. China has cited NATO expansion as prompting Russia to invade Ukraine.
Hungary is the first EU member to participate in Xi's Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to build billions of dollars of roads, ports, power plants and other infrastructure in Asia, in Africa and beyond.
Orbn was the only European leader to attend a conference in Beijing on the BRI, which has been criticized for burying participating countries in debt and failing to deliver on investment promises, prompting Italy to abandon last year.
Despite this, the Hungarian government has deepened its economic ties with China, with the proliferation of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) battery factories across the country attracting the most attention. Near Debrecen, Hungary's second-largest city, construction is underway on a nearly 550-acre electric vehicle battery factory worth 7.3 billion euros ($7.9 billion). dollars), the largest foreign direct investment ever made in Hungary.
China has also invested heavily in infrastructure to connect Hungary with its southern neighbor Serbia, the next stop on Xi's European tour.
In 2014, Hungary and Serbia struck a deal with Beijing to upgrade the railway between their capitals Budapest and Belgrade, as part of a Belt and Road plan to connect the port of Piraeus, under Chinese control, in Greece, in the south, an entry point for Chinese goods towards central and eastern Europe.
The more than $2 billion project is expected to be completed in 2026, after numerous delays.
In Serbia, Xi will hold talks with President Aleksandar Vucic, with whose government China has established strong relations.
The two countries have a long history of friendship, particularly since 1999, when NATO bombed the Chinese embassy in Belgrade, killing three Chinese nationals, during the air war aimed at ending the country's brutal repression. Serbia against ethnic Albanian separatists in Kosovo.
The United States has apologized, saying poor target selection was to blame, but the incident led to violent attacks on American diplomatic facilities in China and fueled anti-American sentiment in both countries that endures. still today.
In 2022, shortly after the Russian assault on Ukraine, Serbia received a semi-secret delivery of a sophisticated Chinese anti-aircraft system carried on six Chinese Air Force Y-20 transport aircraft . The delivery of weapons to the territory of at least two NATO member states, Turkey and Bulgaria, was seen by experts as a demonstration of China's growing global reach.
China claims neutrality in the Ukraine conflict, but Xi and Putin said their governments enjoyed unbridled friendship before Moscow's attack on Ukraine. China has refused to call the Russian assault an invasion and has been accused of boosting Russia's weapons-producing capacity and military advantage against Ukraine, which expects tens of billions in Western military aid.
A U.S. military aid bill passed last week provides $61 billion for Ukraine, as well as $8 billion to counter Chinese threats in Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific, which China has condemned as a dangerous provocation.
China's Foreign Ministry said the US stance on Chinese defense trade with Russia was hypocritical when compared to the amount of military assistance Washington provides to kyiv.
China denies selling weapons to Russia and the United States says it has found no direct evidence of such evidence. However, China sells machine tools, microelectronics and other technologies that Moscow in turn uses to produce missiles, tanks, planes and other weapons for its war against Ukraine, according to a American assessment.
___
Associated Press writers Angela Charlton in Paris and Justin Spike in Budapest, Hungary, contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fox44news.com/news/world-news/ap-as-chinas-xi-jinping-visits-europe-ukraine-trade-and-investment-are-likely-to-top-the-agenda/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran will become Shehbaz if he reconciles with establishment, says Fawad Chaudhry
- As China's Xi Jinping visits Europe and Ukraine, trade and investment likely to top agenda | KWKT
- PHOTOS West Hollywood Hosts Public Safety Open House
- Research shows that human noise has a negative impact on the survival and reproduction of crickets
- Model and singing at the Sankofa fashion show
- Haberman today about the “weirdest moment” of the Trump trial.
- Georgia has intensified its demonstrations because of the “foreign agents bill”.
- Who is he? Everything you need to know about him India TV
- EXAMPLE: Athletics ready for 2024 LL Outdoor Championships
- Noto earthquake claims continue to evolve
- All that's left for Pakistan's military establishment is to assassinate me: Former PM Imran Khan writes from prison
- Wildcats conquer Denver in exciting fashion and advance to BIG EAST championship