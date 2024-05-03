Putin and Erdogan discuss war-torn Syria





MOSCOW (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin received his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday for talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. It was Putin's first in-person meeting in more than two weeks. On September 14, the Russian president went into isolation after a member of his staff he worked with came into close contact with coronavirus. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to reporters that Putin's two-week self-isolation ended on Wednesday. As the two leaders sat down to talk, Putin stressed that relations between the two countries were developing positively. Negotiations are sometimes difficult, but with a positive end result. Our (governmental) bodies have learned to find compromises that benefit both sides,” Putin said. Erdogan echoed the sentiment and said he believed “there would be great benefit in continuing our Turkish-Russian relations by strengthening them every day.” The two leaders are expected to focus on the situation in Syria during their meeting in Sochi. Russia is the Syrian government's main ally while Turkey supports groups that fought to overthrow Syrian President Bashar Assad. However, Russian and Turkish troops have cooperated in Idlib, the last bastion of rebel forces, and in the search for a political solution in the war-torn country. Erdogan told Putin on Wednesday that the steps we take together regarding Syria are of great importance.” Peace (in Syria) depends on relations between Turkey and Russia, the Turkish leader stressed. The talks between the two presidents come against a backdrop of increasing airstrikes against the positions of opposition fighters supported by Turkey in northern Syria and particularly in the province of Idlib. Last year, Turkey and Russia reached a ceasefire deal that ended a three-month Syrian government offensive in Idlib and also resulted in rare direct fighting between Syrian troops and Turkish. This Russian-backed offensive has killed hundreds of civilians and displaced nearly a million people in Idlib province. Turkey fears that an escalation of violence in northern Syria could lead to a new influx of refugees crossing its borders. Turkey already hosts 3.7 million Syrian refugees. For its part, Russia accuses Turkey of not having taken measures to drive radical groups out of northern Syria. Earlier this month, Putin met with Assad in Moscow and criticized the presence of Turkish and American forces in northern Syria, calling their presence illegal and a clear violation of international law. The Russian leader was referring to the hundreds of U.S. troops stationed in eastern Syria and working with Kurdish-led fighters to combat the Islamic State militant group, as well as Turkish forces in northern Syria. The war in Syria broke out in March 2011. It has left hundreds of thousands dead and displaced half of the country's pre-war population of 23 million people, including more than 5 million refugees. war-torn country. ___ Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.style.yahoo.com/news/putin-erdogan-sit-down-talks-124545043.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos