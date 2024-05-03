Imran Khan will become Shehbaz Sharif if he makes a deal with the 'establishment': Fawad Chaudhry





May 3, 2024

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 3 (ANI): Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said the party's founder would become Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif if he strikes a deal with the establishment , reported Pakistan-based Geo News. Chaudhry's remarks came as alleged “talks” between the PTI and the establishment made headlines in recent days after senior PTI leader Shehryar Afridi said his party would hold “a dialogue with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and the Director General of the Army. “Soon the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI)” instead of addressing the “rejected people” who reached Parliament through Form 47. Afridi made these remarks on Geo News program 'Naya Pakistan'. The PTI leadership denied any clandestine negotiations with “anyone”. Speaking to reporters outside the Lahore High Court (LHC), Fawad Chaudhry, who denies parting with the PTI, predicted that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, ousted from power in April 2022, would not conclude a agreement with the establishment. Former Pakistani federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said: “If he [Imran Khan] makes a deal, he will become Shehbaz Sharif,” adding that “now the threat to Prime Minister Shehbaz is not from his house but from those who brought him to power and from outsiders,” reported Geo News. Talking about the multiple crises facing Pakistan, Fawad Chaudhry said: “We must recover [from the economic instability]” He added: “No new charter is necessary since the Constitution exists. ”

In response to another question, Fawad Chaudhry praised the judiciary and stressed that “judges rewrite history.” On April 30, lawyer Gohar Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said his party, for now, was not holding “clandestine talks” with anyone, the Pakistani daily The Express Tribune. His remarks come a day after it was reported that PTI founder and incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan had given the green light for negotiations with the establishment and political forces. The PTI chairman made the remarks at a press conference alongside party chief Sher Afzal Marwat after meeting Imran Khan at Adiala jail on Monday. He said the PTI founder had only sought names to conduct negotiations. However, no negotiations are taking place at this time. Gohar said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif had been “exonerated from all charges while the PTI founder was punished in trumped-up cases”, reported the Express Tribune. “The police are being used against our party. Maryam Nawaz dressed in police attire sends a clear message that the police are subordinate to them,” PTI president Imran Khan quoted as saying during their meeting. Earlier, on Sunday, it was reported that Imran had given the green light to PTI to hold negotiations with the establishment and political adversaries. However, he made it clear that any negotiations must follow the rules, emphasizing the PTI's willingness to sit down with both the powers that be and political adversaries for the common good. (ANI)

