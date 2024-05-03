Dictator: Israeli Foreign Minister attacks Turkey's Erdogan over trade shutdown | World News





Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the latter's recent decision to suspend all imports and exports with Israel, thereby closing Turkish ports to Israeli trade. Katz called Erdogan a “dictator.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (AP/File) @RTErdogan breaks agreements by blocking ports for Israeli imports and exports. This is how a dictator behaves, ignoring the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen and ignoring international trade agreements, Katz said in an article on X. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! By stopping all trade to and from Israel, Turkey spoke of “a worsening humanitarian tragedy” in the Palestinian territories. The Turkish Commerce Ministry said in a statement: “Export and import transactions related to Israel have been halted, covering all products. Turkey will implement these new measures strictly and decisively until the Israeli government allows an uninterrupted and sufficient flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza. According to Reuters, in 2023, the volume of trade between the two countries amounted to $6.8 billion. Last month, Turkey imposed trade restrictions on Israel, citing Israel's refusal of Ankara's participation in airdrop operations for Gaza and its military offensive in the enclave. Katz also said he had asked the Israeli Foreign Ministry to initiate trade alternatives with Turkey. I have asked the Director General of the @IsraelMFA to immediately engage with all relevant parts of government to create alternatives to trade with Turkey, focusing on local production and imports from other countries. Israel will emerge with a strong and bold economy, he said. The escalation of tensions risks further straining relations between the once-close allies, which have deteriorated since the outbreak of the Gaza crisis. Hamas militants have killed approximately 1,136 Israeli citizens since October 7 and taken approximately 250 people hostage. In response, Israel deployed troops to Gaza and carried out airstrikes, resulting in the deaths of more than 34,000 people, as reported by the Gaza Health Ministry.

