Witness in Donald Trump trial angers lawyer





Attorney Keith Davidson, a witness in Donald Trump's secret trial, angered one of the former president's lawyers during his cross-examination in court Thursday.

Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to reimbursements made to ex-attorney Michael Cohen for a secret $130,000 payment Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford. during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign in a criminal case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The hush money payment was made to silence Daniels about an affair she claimed to have had with Trump in 2006, which he denied. Trump has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Davidson, who was Daniels' lawyer at the time of the secret payment, was cross-examined Thursday by Trump lawyer Emil Bove.

During cross-examination, Bove became frustrated with Davidson's answers after responding to several questions with “I don't remember,” according to Newsweek's Katherine Fung who was reporting from the courtroom.

“He raised his voice several times and at one point asked the witness, 'Are you testifying that you don't even know what I'm talking about?'” Fung wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

After several “I don't remember”, Bove seems frustrated with Davidson's answers. He raised his voice several times and, at one point, asked the witness, “Are you testifying that you don't even know what I'm talking about?” »

— Katherine Fung (@katherinekfung) May 2, 2024

As the interaction between the two continued to heat up, Bove asked Davidson, “Is it fair to say that your memory seems a little fuzzy regarding those periods?” To which Davidson replied: “I've had 1,500 customers.”

Bove then told Davidson, “I'm not here to play lawyer games with you,” adding that he was simply looking for “truthful answers.”

“You get truthful answers, sir,” Davidson barked.

Earlier this week, Davidson revealed in court that he believed the secret payment came from Trump rather than Cohen.

When a prosecutor asked, “Did you ever believe that Michael Cohen was going to be the ultimate source of the funds?” Davidson replied: “Never, ever before funding, no. »

The prosecutor then asked: “Even after [Cohen] said, “I’ll do it myself,” where did you know the money would come from?”

Bove objected to the question and was overruled by Judge Juan Merchan.

Davidson then responded that he believed the money came “from Donald Trump or a company affiliated with him.”

Former President Donald Trump appears in court alongside his attorney Emil Bove during his trial for allegedly hiding hush money payments in Manhattan Criminal Court on April 30, 2024, in New York. Former President Donald Trump appears in court alongside his attorney Emil Bove during his trial for allegedly hiding hush money payments in Manhattan Criminal Court on April 30, 2024, in New York. Eduardo Munoz-Pool/Getty Images Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-hush-money-keith-davidson-cross-examination-1896687 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos