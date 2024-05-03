Politics
Boris Johnson turned away from polling station after forgetting photo ID
The PA news agency understands that polling station staff told Mr Johnson he would not be able to vote without proving his identity.
The requirement to provide photo ID was introduced by Mr Johnson during his time in Downing Street as part of the Electoral Bill 2022.
It is understood Mr Johnson was subsequently able to vote and voted Conservative.
Thursday's election is the first time many voters in England and Wales have had to show ID to vote, under arrangements first put in place during last year's local elections.
Acceptable forms of identification include a passport, driving license, proof of age (Pass) cards, blue badges and some discounted travel cards.
The government also said it intended to make veterans' ID cards a valid form of voter identification after former service members were turned away from polling stations.
Veterans Affairs Minister Johnny Mercer has apologized to those who were unable to use their veterans' ID cards to vote in Thursday's local elections, pledging to do everything possible power to have it added to the list of valid identity documents.
A Number 10 spokeswoman said: “We intend to add the new veteran card, which was launched in January, to the official list.
The government is consulting on adding the card to the list of acceptable voter ID cards, which already includes armed forces ID cards.
Mr Mercer's apology came after army veteran Adam Diver complained about being turned away from his local polling station after showing his veteran's card.
Army veteran Mr Diver, 48, was seeking to vote in Fleetwood, Lancashire, but was turned away after presenting his card, saying the experience had left him drained.
I definitely felt deflated, drained from being fair and upset, I felt angry about it, Mr Diver, who served in the army for 27 years, told the PA news agency.
I felt like my sentence was invalidated and I said to myself: what was the point?
I served in almost every war and spent 27 years away from my family.
I thought you could use it as an ID card. It's like a driving license, you can't get a more official one and I didn't think at all that it wouldn't be validated.
Labor said the government had had years to ensure the veterans card was included on the list of valid voter IDs, after it began rolling out the cards in 2019.
Meanwhile, a Tory MP said his dyspraxia led him to misplace his ID photo, forcing him to hold an emergency proxy vote for Thursday's local elections.
Tom Hunt, who represents Ipswich, warned people who persecute him online to be very careful with what they say, saying it is well known that, unfortunately, we are slightly more prone to losing things.
He told PA: I don't want to blame it all on my dyspraxia, but it's a factor in my life that I have to deal with.
It's all well and good to say we need to have more neurodiverse MPs, but by having a huge number of MPs I don't think it will encourage more people.
People whose ID has been lost, stolen or damaged can request an emergency proxy vote until 5 p.m. on Election Day, allowing someone else to vote on their behalf.
Mr Hunt said he was not previously aware of the arrangement but had requested an emergency proxy vote, saying the system worked well.
Downing Street said it had no greater concerns about how the voter ID requirement was working, adding that only 0.25% of potential voters had been turned away from polling stations due to lack of correct documentation .
The Electoral Commission said most voters were able to vote despite ID requirements.
Our first assessment of the elections is that they went well and that millions of voters were able to exercise their democratic rights, a spokesperson said.
This is a testament to the efforts of election administrators, who work tirelessly to ensure the smooth running and integrity of the polls.
