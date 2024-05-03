Judge holds silence order hearing, Keith Davidson cross-examined in Trump secret trial





The secret trial in New York against former President Trump has resumed with a hearing on alleged violations of the hush order and a cross-examination of Keith Davidson, Stormy Daniels' former lawyer. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard has details on what the jury is hearing from Trump's lawyers in the courtroom. May 2, 2024

