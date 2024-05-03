Imran's failure to return figure was a crime (FIA)





ISLAMABAD:

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has claimed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan's failure to return a copy of a diplomatic code to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs constituted a crime.

FIA prosecutor Hamid Ali Shah on Thursday resumed his arguments in favor of the verdict of a special court, which on January 30 convicted Imran and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the figure case diplomatic.

Imran and Qureshi had challenged the special court's decision in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), where a division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb is hearing the appeals of the PTI leaders.

Shah noted that according to the encryption security guidelines prepared by the Cabinet Division, failure to return classified documents is a crime.

“It was admitted that the PTI founder had the copy of the cipher with him. Only one copy of the cipher in Imran Khan's possession was not returned from the Prime Minister's house. The remaining eight copies were destroyed at their return,” said the FIA ​​lawyer. declared.

The FIA ​​lawyer pointed out that one of the prosecution witnesses, former principal secretary to Prime Minister Azam Khan, had given an affidavit to this effect. “Azam Khan’s statement should not be taken lightly,” he added.

The court also asked how the figure became an “accounting document”.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb asked the lawyer: “Suppose we do not have encryption security guidelines and encryption is not an accounting document. Will failure to return the encrypted copy still be a crime in this case? »

Chief Justice Farooq then asked a different question: “If the Prime Minister receives a document which needs to be returned and it is not returned to him, is it a crime? The prosecutor responded in the affirmative, stating: “Yes, absolutely, it would be a crime.”

The Chief Justice further asked, “Are all documents coming from abroad confidential? If a document is not responsible, then it doesn't matter if it gets lost, right? He noted the volume of daily correspondence within the prime minister's office, suggesting some documents could be inadvertently misplaced.

The FIA ​​prosecutor clarified that in the event of loss of a document, a complaint will be filed. In legal terms, a responsible document refers to any written document or piece of evidence considered reliable, trustworthy and legally admissible.

These documents are subject to strict creation, handling, storage and authentication procedures to ensure their integrity and accuracy.

Accounting documents include contracts, agreements, deeds, affidavits, court orders, official reports, financial records, and similar items used to establish facts, rights, obligations, or responsibilities in a legal context.

Earlier, Shah read out Imran Khan's defense statement during the proceedings in the encryption case. The court asked whether this statement was made in the absence of his lawyer.

“Does the absence of the lawyer affect the statements made under article 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure? Does the absence of the lawyer reduce the importance of the statement of the accused? Prepare yourself on this point and assist the court in this regard,” the bench said. educated.

The court was adjourned until May 6 after the FIA's lawyer said it needed another four to five hours to conclude its arguments.

