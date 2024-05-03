Turkey suspends trade with Israel, citing conditions in Gaza





Buildings destroyed in Gaza City last month. Credit… Mohammed Hajjar/Associated Press Rebuilding all the homes destroyed by the Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip could take until the next century if the pace of reconstruction were to follow that after the wars of 2014 and 2021, according to a United Nations report published Thursday. Citing data from the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, the UN report said that as of April 15, some 370,000 homes in Gaza had been damaged, of which 79,000 were destroyed. If these destroyed houses were rebuilt at the same rate as after the two previous wars, an average of 992 per year, it would take 80 years, according to projections in the report of the United Nations Development Program and the Economic and Social Commission of United Nations. for Western Asia. The report details the socio-economic impact of the war on the Palestinian population and indicates that the level of destruction in Gaza is such that the aid needed for reconstruction would be on a scale not seen since 1948 to replace public infrastructure, particularly schools and hospitals. The report says that even if Israel allowed five times more construction materials into Gaza after this war than after the 2021 war, the most optimistic scenario to rebuild all the destroyed homes would still take until 2040. This projection does not take into account the time it would take to repair the hundreds of thousands of homes damaged but not destroyed. The cost of rebuilding Gaza rises exponentially every day the fighting continues, Abdallah Al Dardari, director of the UNDP regional office for Arab States, said in a video call from Amman, Jordan, during a press conference on Thursday. Mr Al Dardari said that before any sort of normality can be established for Palestinians in Gaza, around 37 million tonnes of debris must be cleared to allow the construction of temporary shelters and, eventually, the rebuilding of homes. The report also found that the unemployment rate for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza jumped to around 46 percent, up from around 26 percent after six months of war. During those six months, poverty rates in the Palestinian territories more than doubled, from 26.7 percent to 57.2 percent. This means that 1.67 million Palestinians were pushed into poverty after the start of the war, the report said. His estimates were based on a poverty line of $6.85 per day. The effects of the war on Palestinians, both inside and outside Gaza, will be felt for years, the report said. Show more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/02/world/middleeast/turkey-israel-trade-ties.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos