Politics
Observers Reveal Cause of Jokowi's Abandoned and Damaged Cheap Houses
Jakarta –
Ali Tranghanda, CEO of Indonesia Property Watch, explained many reasons cheap house Many programs created by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) are empty or even neglected. One of them is that access to public transport is distant.
For information, the public housing program created by Jokowi at the beginning of his administration was one of the solutions for low-income earners (MBR) to access property. However, many houses in this program are empty and poorly maintained.
According to Ali, the main reason why many cheap or subsidized houses are empty is that they are located far from workplaces and access to public transport. Usually, Ali said, cheap home buyers don't know that the house they're buying is quite far from public transportation.
“Many social housing projects are remote and not connected to public transportation. Well, sometimes consumers don't realize that. Because they want to buy a house, but it turns out that when it's ready (the house), it is far away,” he told detikProperti, Friday (05/03/2024).
Difficulty accessing public transportation can increase expenses for low-cost homeowners. Of course, this could be a burden for him, as he has to spend more money on transportation and pay for the house in installments.
Especially if the person works in the city, for example in Jakarta. Ali said it was possible that the person had left the cheap house she had bought and moved to a guesthouse near her workplace in Jakarta.
|
Jokowi's Cheap House Program Photo: Ignacio Geordy Oswaldo
“If someone works in Jakarta, they can just go back to a boarding house in Jakarta. So the impression is that it (the house) is abandoned, they don't live there. Because it's difficult, though.” he lives there, his costs will increase,” he said.
Apart from this, another factor is that cheap houses are abandoned because they are purchased for investment purposes. Ali said only a small part of that happened.
For information, people who have low income and who do not own a house must buy a subsidized house. However, there are people who falsify the data to be able to purchase subsidized housing that will then be sold or rented, so buyers are off track.
“Indeed, there is, but I think it's small, yes, he lied about the data. (The subsidized houses) (must be bought like) the first houses, the target is not not him but he buys them to invest, there are some But it’s very small,” he said.
Another factor that makes cheap houses empty is people's purchasing power. Ali said there are cases where homebuyers can't really afford it, but force themselves to.
“(Another factor) purchasing power. You may not be able to afford your purchasing power but you just have to force it because there are those who have cheap down payments, everything is also easier with the banks, but it turns out you may not be able to afford your purchasing power but you have to, it's there,” he said.
For information, there are indeed several areas of cheap housing programs which have been abandoned by buyers. One of them resembles that of Villa Kencana Cikarang, Bekasi.
Reported by detikFinance, housing construction began in 2016. Then in 2017, the subsidized housing zone was ready and inaugurated directly by President Joko Widodo.
Unfortunately, many of the cheap houses benefiting from Jokowi's program are currently unoccupied. This leads to neglect and neglect of many subsidized homes.
Watch the video “Jokowi to waive VAT fees for ownership and administration of low-cost housing“
[Gambas:Video 20detik]
(abr/zlf)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.detik.com/properti/berita/d-7322448/pengamat-ungkap-biang-kerok-rumah-murah-jokowi-terbengkalai-rusak
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
