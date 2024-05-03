



Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was turned away from a polling station on Thursday after forgetting to bring photo ID.

The PA news agency understands that polling station staff told Mr Johnson he would not be able to vote without proving his identity. The requirement to provide photo ID was introduced by Mr Johnson during his time in Downing Street as part of the Electoral Bill 2022. It is understood Mr Johnson was subsequently able to vote and voted Conservative. Thursday's election is the first time many voters in England and Wales have had to show ID to vote, under arrangements first put in place during last year's local elections. Acceptable forms of identification include a passport, driving license, proof of age (Pass) cards, blue badges and some discounted travel cards. The government also said it intended to make veterans' ID cards a valid form of voter identification after former service members were turned away from polling stations. Veterans Affairs Minister Johnny Mercer on Thursday apologized to those who were unable to use their veterans' ID cards to vote in local elections, pledging to do everything in his power to be added to the list of valid IDs.



A Number 10 spokeswoman said: "We intend to add the new veteran card, which was launched in January, to the official list. The government is currently consulting on adding the card to the list of acceptable voter ID cards, which already includes armed forces ID cards. Mr Mercer's apology came after army veteran Adam Diver complained about being turned away from his local polling station after showing his veteran's card. Mr Diver, 48, was seeking to vote in Fleetwood, Lancashire, but was turned away after presenting his card, saying the experience had left him drained. I definitely felt deflated, drained from being fair and upset, I felt angry about it, Mr Diver, who served in the army for 27 years, told the PA news agency. I felt like my sentence was invalidated and I said to myself: what was the point? I have served in almost every war; I spent 27 years away from my family. I thought you could use it as an ID card. It's like a driving license, you can't get a more official one and I didn't think at all that it wouldn't be validated. READ ALSO :Fruits of the British Empire: Andrew, Blair and Johnson, by Owei Lakemfa Labor said the government had had years to ensure the veterans card was included on the list of valid voter IDs, after it began rolling out the cards in 2019. Downing Street said it had no greater concerns about the operation of the voter identification requirement, adding that only 0.25 percent of potential voters had been turned away from polling stations due to lack of documentation correct. (dpa/NAN)

